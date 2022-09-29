Halloween doesn’t just mean tricks and treats. It also brings classic Halloween movies — horror films like “Scream” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas — but one fan favorite is getting a sequel after almost 30 years.

“Hocus Pocus” and the Sanderson sisters are ready to take over our TV screens, and we got a sneak peek at witchy fun at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere.

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson): “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!”

Thirty years later, the Sanderson sisters are up to their old tricks.

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson): “If we intend to live past sunrise, we have to steal their souls.”

Returning as the witchy trio: Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, who who were hungry for a sequel.

Bette Midler: “We waited a long time. We’ve always — you know, it’s been something that’s been bubbling under, that we’ve always wanted to do. Every now and again, when we would see each other, we would agitate and wring our hands, but finally our dream came true.”

The film is set in present day Salem, when one teen makes the mistake of lighting the black flame candle.

She’s played by Whitney Peak, who starred in the witchy Netflix show “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Whitney Peak (as Becca) : “We should get some salt.”

(as Izzy): “Why? So we taste better when they eat us?”

We don’t know if the cast used a spell or two to keep up their looks, but we do know they made their own musical magic.

Kathy Najimy: “We have a lot of new musical numbers. I don’t know if we can tease them, but one of them is kind of an Elton John mashup.”

Remember this performace in the 1993 movie?

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson, singing): “I put a spell on you, and now you’re gone, so long!”

They made sure to bring back elements that fans loved from the original, because their devotion made this movie happen.

Sarah Jessica Parker: “The idea that we might have done right by them, and the years and years of commitment to this movie, I would be very excited if they’re satisfied, because they’re as much a part of this story as we are.”

Even after all this time, it looks like the Sanderson Sisters still have the magic that made the first “Hocus Pocus” a bewitching classic

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson: “Spread out … Sisters!”

“Hocus Pocus 2” spirits its way to Disney+ on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.