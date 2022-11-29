SoFlo is an art lover’s paradise this week, and you might be thinking, so much to do, so little time. Don’t worry, Deco’s on it. We’re checking out an event that has a little bit of everything.

Wynwood Marketplace is buzzing.

Hive is back for the seventh year in a row, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

Hector Santana: “Hive is Wynwood’s one-stop shop for everything art, food, music and cocktails during Miami Art Week.”

This place is totally popping, all day and all night.

Hector Santana: “If you’re looking to party, you have a place to come, and as well as if you wanna come hang out and have a great time with friends and enjoy art.”

The party kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through the weekend. It’s the ultimate art lover’s oasis.

Hector Santana: “You’re gonna have a huge variety of different artists from all over the world painting on canvas, on murals, graffiti being combined on canvas and on walls and on containers.”

Taking in all the event has to offer sure works up an appetite, but Wynwood Marketplace has that covered, too, with tons of options, like the Pink Paloma.

Hector Santana: “Our famous taqueria, which includes a wide variety of tacos and all different kinds of Mexican bites.

Drinks here don’t just come with a cup, they come with a show.

And the espresso martini also comes with a purpose.

Hector Santana: “One thing new this year in our bars is the espresso martini, which is wildly popular right now throughout Miami. It gives you that right amount of vodka and that extra energy from the caffeine and the coffee, which keeps you going throughout the whole day.”

You’ll need that energy, because Hive keeps the party going into the night on the weekends.

Hector Santana: “This event is all about music, starting from the time we open up to the time we close down at 3 o’clock in the morning. We’re gonna have different famous DJs playing throughout the event, including breakdancers from Monster.”

Sounds like a good time to me.

Hector Santana: “Hive is definitely the best place to be during Miami Art Week.”

Hive is free to attend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hive

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-461-2700

hivewynwood.com

