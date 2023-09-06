Here in Miami we take fashion very seriously. I mean, everywhere you go everyone is dressed to impress, even our furry friends.

But on Wednesday, it’s our fur babies time to shine at Hyde Beach with a dog fashion week at the SLS South Beach.

This is no cat walk, it’s a dog walk.

Aura Copeland: “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a night with your furry friend without leaving him or her behind at home, and to learn about the newest accessory trends, fashion trends, in dog fashion.”

This year is going to be bigger and better. Over 60 fur babies will hit the run way strutting the latest trends.

Aura Copeland: “You’ll see a lot barbie-inspired pink, you’ll see a lot of tutus, a lot of pearls, rhinestones, as well as fun accessories.”

What a paw-fect treat.

Aura Copeland: “We thought, why not celebrate the love for our dogs. All dog owners know how obsessed we are with the outfits that our dogs are wearing, so why not share this love for fashion and dogs all in one place.”

Lucy Femeo: “The whole experience was wonderful because I got to see all the other owners with their dogs, and how other owners love their dogs like I do. My dog is my whole world, we match, we go everywhere together.”

Aura Copeland: “We have several designers one of them Mia, flew out all the way from LA, from Designer Quarter Pups, and she will be dressing Trupa the dog, who is the host for the night in her latest creations.”

Pups, you better bring your a-game,

Because this year the best dressed pup will win a grand prize!

Tyler Newell: “We’re actually offering a paw-cation package. So one lucky winner who wins the dog fashion show based on the judges will have the opportunity to come back with their owner and spend the night here at the SLS South Beach and really kind of enjoy the day.”

Tickets for the doggy fashion show costs $50 and starts at 7 p.m.

