Oh, the pressure on what to be for Halloween. You have so many great options … and, of course, Deco has so many great recommendations. Here’s some costume inspirations from some of this year’s biggest blockbusters.

For Barbie baddies who want to take on the plastic world, there are plenty of dolls to pick from.

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “I think we should get some new clothes. We look great.”

Ryan Gosling (as Ken): “I love fringe.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “I love denim.”

You can be Cowgirl Barbie, President Barbie, Weird Barbie, and the list goes on and on.

Ryan Gosling (as Ken, singing): “I’m just Ken. And I’m enough, and I’m great at doing stuff.”

The “Kenergy” hype is also up, but you need a six-pack to pull it off. Or…

Margot Robbie: “Maybe 12-pack.”

Ryan Gosling: “That was all thanks to Daniel Craig’s ab machine, actually.”

Margot Robbie: “Really? None of that was CGI’d.”

Ronny Chieng (as David): “M3GAN? What are you doing?”

If you have more mechanical moves, try being M3GAN.

Alex even learned the dance. Watch him get down and flexy.

Juicy Love Dion: “You’re doing a body roll, to the right. We’re gonna give Naomi. We’re gonna channel Iman.”

Alex Miranda: “So, sway, close.”

(Amie Donald, as M3GAN, voice): “Well, anyway, it looks good on you. Do you want to hang out?”

For sure, drinks later!

Natasha Liu Bordizzo (as Sabine Wren): “You never made things easy for me … master.”

Can’t go wrong with a Star Wars ‘fit, and Ahsoka is one force to be reckoned with.

Rosario Dawson: “On our show, the story goes in places you can’t imagine, with new characters you’ve never seen in live action before.”

You’re ready as long as you have a lightsaber, because no one messes with the Jedi Order.

Rosario Dawson (as Ahsoka): “Buckle up.”

George Lopez (as Rudy Reyes): “You are a superhero, cabrón.”

Belissa Escobedo (as Milagro Reyes): “Oh, I forgot how bad it looks.”

You don’t need to be possessed by an ancient beetle to wear this hero’s suit.

Xolo Maridueña: “The suit’s got an alien mind. It can make weapons we don’t even know exist.”

If you’re feeling super, try your luck on Blue Beetle, because he’s all about la familia, baby.

