The legendary hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz is bringing his love for hot rides to the small screen, and Deco has all the deets.

For nearly three decades, Grammy Award-winning producer and hip-hop icon Swizz Beatz has shared his love of music with the world.

Now the artist is switching gears and inviting fans into his life in the fast lane, with his new show “Drive with Swizz Beatz.”

Swizz Beats: “My passion for cars started in the Bronx, and traveling also. Being into design and going to different car manufacturers around the world and really seeing the dynamics of what goes into these things that we like to spend our money on.”

Swizz is not in it alone. Along for the ride is his oldest son, and fellow car enthusiast recording artist Nasir Dean.

Nasir Dean: “This journey for me, it was impeccable. There was no better way to spend that time period. We’re happy that we got to show people that we could be together and spend that time together, and hopefully we inspire many more people to spend time with their loved ones.”

In the new Hulu Original, the father-and-son duo travel around the world exploring unique car cultures, hoping to bridge a gap between different automobile and cultural communities.

Nasir Dean: “What you see in ‘Drive’ is a blueprint to learning how to find your drive and how to become the ultimate version of yourself.”

The love for fine automobiles doesn’t stop with the men in the family. Swizz says his wife, Alicia Keys, fits right in.

Swizz Beats: “She’s a big car collector, she’s a fast driver.”

But Unlike Swizz and the kid, Alicia prefers to support from a distance. You know, on paved streets.

Swizz Beats: “She’s happy that the show is over. Because we were drifting through mountains in Japan and dune riding, and she’s a little nervous for us, but she supports the show.”

Nasir Dean: “She’s definitely excited.”

As for where the show can go next? Nasir has his mind set on a sunny location our viewers may be familiar with.

Nasir Dean: “We need to come to Miami. I’m from Miami, so we’re brainstorming about that episode.”

Along with the show, the pair also have their individual music projects on the way.

Swizz Beats: “I got a project called ‘NSX.’ The date is to be determined.”

Nasir Dean: “I got my album ‘Note Fury’ dropping next year, probably the beginning of next year.”

You can catch all six episodes of “Drive with Swizz Beatz” on Hulu beginning Nov. 16.

