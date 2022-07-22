South Florida is about to throw one of the loudest parties of the year. Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are hitting the stage at Rolling Loud, but before the stars put on a show, Deco caught up with the music festival’s co-founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif.

It’s about to get loud in the 3-0-5! Rolling Loud is in the Magic City.

Matt Zingler: “Rolling Loud is a magical place where we have entertainment arts, all kinds of different things. It’s an amazing experience; it’s kind of like a world in our own.”

It’s a weekend of non-stop action.

Matt Zingler: “We have Ferris wheels, there’s glam bars, there’s Bunny’s Bay bar, there’s VIP, there’s Loud Club. I mean, there’s so many different experiences that you can have when you’re here.”

Plus, you can catch some of your favorite hip-hop artists at the Hard Rock Stadium.

But if you were hoping to catch Kanye West this year…

Tariq Cherif: “It’s unfortunate Kanye decided to pull off, but what can you do? That’s his decision as an individual. While we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”

Hey, the show must go on. So this years headliners are Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar and Future — who’s no stranger to the Rolling Loud stage.

Tariq Cherif: “If you want to see all the best rappers in the world, the place to come is Rolling Loud, and none better than Rolling Loud Miami.”

And there’s no shortage of things to do. You and your friends can kick it at the Loud Club for a one-of-a-kind experience, and Matt and Tariq promise one heck of a show.

Tariq Cherif: “We have expanded to five stages wrapping around the whole stadium. It’s our biggest show compared to all of our other Rolling Louds. You won’t find a Rolling Loud bigger than our Miami show.”

To watch the livestream of Rolling Loud, click here.

