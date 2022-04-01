LL Cool J helped put hip-hop on the map. He’s been in the biz for almost four decades, so when it comes to his career, don’t call it a comeback. Call it “I’m LL Cool J and can do whatever I want.”

Like make new tunes! Deco has the scoop on how he feels about being an inspiration.

LL Cool J has had a busy few months.

In November, he received one of music’s biggest honors.

Dr. Dre: “Ladies and gentlemen. it is my privilege to induct my friend James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

And last week, he performed and hosted one of the coolest awards shows around.

LL Cool J: “What’s up, America? Welcome to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, baby.”

It’s been a while since LL’s dropped new music. Fans, get excited, because his creative juices are flowing.

LL Cool J: “I’m working on a record. I’m almost done with it. Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest is executive producing the album, and that’ll be coming this year.”

The hip-hop legend’s first song came out over 35 years ago.

When he thinks about hearing it on the radio, it seems like yesterday.

LL Cool J: “It was nighttime, and DJ Red Alert, he played, you know, my song, “I Need a Beat,” and I remember just standing out, looking at the street with the moon glowing on the street, and somebody came up to me in my ear, was like, ‘Yo, man, that’s you on the radio.'”

Since then, he’s worked with Boyz II Men, DMX, and of course, J.Lo.

No matter how famous he gets, or how many superstars he’s worked with, LL can’t forget the feeling he got when it all first started.

LL Cool J: “I just remember saying, ‘Yeah, I like that. I like that. I like that,’ so that was an amazing moment, but there were so many.”

Now that he’s a hip-hop icon, the musician wants to help music wannabes make it big.

LL Cool J: “I love to see people succeed. I love the people, to see people’s dreams come true. You have so many young music artists who – sometimes people, the world can make you think that things are impossible, but they’re not.”

And here’s a message for anyone who wants to be a superstar.

LL Cool J: “It is possible to take your life to beyond anything you ever imagined or your wildest dreams. You just have to stick to it.”

