Three decades in, hip-hop group, Digable Planets are still cool like that.

The Grammy-winning bunch will be performing their iconic sounds at the Miami Beach Bandshell Friday and taking their five-piece live band on their ‘Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary Tour’ is always a positive thing.

Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, member of Digable Planets: “Whenever we get the feeling, we always change it up. We got other songs we can always slip in. Sometimes we just free flow. That’s the advantage of having a live band.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $51.

FOR MORE INFO:
Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary Tour
Digable Planets
Miami Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL, 33141
Doors: 7:00PM | Show: 8:00PM | Ends: 11:00PM
Friday, Feb 13, 2026

