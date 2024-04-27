Life is all about enjoying everything under the sun — as long as you are wearing your SPF — and there’s nothing wrong with partying closer to the sky. A new rooftop spot in Fort Lauderdale is now open on top of the Hilton, and the views are absolutely breathtaking.

Float into life like a cloud at Nubé.

Tony Boukhari: “Nubé means cloud in Latin. so we really want to play off the clouds being in the sky, being on the 26th floor, where you’re able to see endless ocean views. We’re the only luxury rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale. We’re on top of the Hilton.”

Looking up, down and all around is the vibe here.

Tony Boukhari: “You can pretty much see everything that’s in the ocean from up here. So, if you want to see what’s going on in Fort Lauderdale Beach, step up to have a cocktail with us. You can see the crystal-clear waters, fantastic people watching. Absolutely one of the best, I would say.”

Guests can also sip, munch and repeat.

Tony Boukhari: “We’ll have a DJ at all times. We open at 4 p.m., close at midnight on the weekdays, and we close at 2 a.m. on the weekends, being Friday and Saturday. It’s not going to be your standard food dishes or cocktails that you’ll find at any given bar. We’ve really put in attention to doing great presentations, but also doing flavors that shine that are unique to us.”

Like this signature cocktail named after the place.

Tony Boukhari: “It comes out on a cloud tray playing to the name. It’s basically a play on the margarita with a nice flare to it. We mix it with some watermelon. It gets some agave and some Grand Marnier, and we top it with what we call sea salt foam.”

Chef Martin Verano: “I’m smoking right now [laughs].”

Chef Martin Verano is firing up the food scene.

Chef Martin Verano: “Our menu is a contemporary American coastal menu. It’s a representation of different fusions. It’s a very lounge-friendly small plates menu.”

Small bites like Caesar’s hand, Wagyu dumplings and…

Chef Martin Verano: “We’re also going to be trying the Wagatori chicken. It’s basically skewers, crusted, fried, and then we’re going to serve it with lettuce wraps and some pickled vegetables, some picked fruit in red mole sauce.”

Olivia Bibbee: “We had some beautiful cocktails, some appetizers. Everything was gorgeous, I would definitely recommend everyone head down here. This is such a perfect vibe for right after work, right in the middle of the day on a weekend. It’s so great.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Nubé

505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., 26th floor

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-525-6823

nuberooftop.com

