You can count on it happening. Every time you’re going out, and you have to look your best, your hair and makeup teams are nowhere to be found. But this holiday season, there are some really cool looks that you can actually do yourself.

The tutorials are everywhere on social media. From beautiful braids, quick side ‘do’s, to gorgeous waves, the hair trends this season is messy sexy.

Arlene Renault, Highlight Hair Salon and Spa: “Everyone wants to be glammed out.”

The gurus at Highlight Hair Salon and Spa in Coral Gables say you can do it yourself.

Arlene Renault: “As long as the hair is prepped and you do the beach waves first, everything else falls into place. You do a ponytail, you start wrapping it, and a messy bun is just so easy to do, because however it falls, it looks great.”

An updo secret: don’t wash your hair.

Lynn Martinez: “I know it sounds gross, but when you have dirty hair, you have more volume.”

Arlene Renault: “The best is two-day hair that you haven’t washed. You put some dry shampoo, you give it some volume, and it’s so easy, and it looks more polished, actually, because of the natural oils of the hair.”

All right, for the first look, Arlene starts with a little bit of shine.

Arlene Renault: “She’s gonna put her hair back, I’m going to separate her waves.”

(Honestly, it’s so pretty she could just go out like that.)

But if you want more fancy, take the hair to one side, braid it, put a clear rubber band on it and secure it.

Arlene Renault: “And there you go.”

Old Hollywood glam with a side ‘do twist. Nice!

For a total updo, keep the braid, twist a section, pin it…

Arlene Renault: “I’m gonna grab her hair and start twisting again.”

Wrap around the back, and you have a gorgeous messy updo.

Lynn Martinez: “So this is really classy but yet modern. What did you do here?”

Arlene Renault: “I did a low ponytail, I separated the hairs.”

Do some twists, and integrate into a bun.

Lynn Martinez: “Oh my gosh, it’s so pretty. What do you think?”

Customer 1: “I love it. I never do my hair up, but I love it.”

The same thing can be done with curly hair.

Customer 2: “It’s super easy. Yeah, I saw how she did it, and she put pins in, and it kinda molded into itself.”

For a more relaxed look, pull part of your hair back, make a knot and secure it with a rubber band. Do that twice, and you’re done in minutes.

Pair these gorgeous looks with soft, glamorous makeup, and you are ready for a party.

Lynn Martinez: “Do you think you could do this on your own?”

Customer 3: “Honestly, probably not, but I’ll definitely come here so that she can do it.”

If you do it by yourself, or get a little help like me, just make sure to celebrate your beauty this holiday season.

FOR MORE INFO:

Highlight Hair Salon and Spa

2255 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

2100 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 111

Coral Gables, FL 33134

highlightcoralgables.com

