Bars come and go, but sometimes you’ll find that diamond in the rough, like Wynwood’s Higher Ground. Deco got a peek at what the tropical oasis has to offer.

Elevate your evening in a jungle oasis at Wynwood’s newest hotspot, Higher Ground, in the Arlo Hotel.

Christine Wiseman: “The vibe at Higher Ground is really what you want to make of your evening. It can be super chill: you have a glass of wine before you retire to your room if you’re staying here.”

Or kick off the night with a little fun.

Christine Wiseman: “We have live DJs every night, we have different art installations. You can hang out and have some great conversations.”

Everything is inspired by the sights and smells of the jungle, including their signature cocktails.

Christine Wiseman: “We have the Lush Life, which is a Palo Santo infused tequila with Li Hing Mui and a passion fruit liqueur. We have a Sunset on the Playa, which is banana and aji amarillo.”

Sip on something refreshing like their Above the Canopy, or try something a little ceremonial like their Theobrama Cacao.

Christine Wiseman: “Then we have a really beautiful cocktail that I think really embodies Higher Ground. It’s a milk punch, but in the style of a cacao ceremony.”

Nicole Garcia: “It came with dried rose petals and some sage, and it’s served on a beautiful rock, in a beautiful glass, and it was just delicious, so good. It was a romantic drink, is what it was.”

What’s a night out with friends without food?

Christine Wiseman: “We have partnered with Chef Brad Kilgore, and he’s made some really lovely fresh bites for us. We have a steak tartar, we have some fresh oysters and local crudos.”

Appreciate the works of local artists that are all around Higher Ground … but the best part?

Christine Wiseman: “It’s kind of the oasis away from the hustle and bustle of Wynwood on the streets. You can kind of look over and see everybody and hear other music playing and hear people running around down there, but I like to think of it as a little reprise from all of that.”

Higher Ground is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Higher Ground

Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Court

Miami, FL 33127

highergroundwynwood.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.