Taylor Swift is a megastar, and she’s coming to the 305 next month! Her fans are ready to soak in all things Tay, including a TayTay Dance Party™ at the Knight Center.

Hosted by DJ Swiftie™, the show promises a glowing good time.

Taylor Swift: “And it’s you, the shape of your body, it’s you.”

Swifties assemble! Taylor Swift is coming to the Magic City in October.

Taylor Swift: “It’s going to be called ‘The Eras Tour.'”

[The crowd screams.]

“The Eras Tour” is hitting the Hard Rock Stadium with TayTay force.

Taylor Swift: “In the middle of the night — let the games begin.”

Another stage gearing up for Swift fans is downtown Miami’s Arsht Center.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “We are so prepared here at the Arsht Center for the Swiftie mobs that will come up and have a party here in the Knight Concert Hall here at the Arsht Center. We can fit up to 2,000 people here. It’s going to be pretty full that day.”

This Sunday, DJ Swiftie™ will be spinning all kinds of Taylor favorites for a major dance party.

DJ Swiftie™: “The show that’ll be in Miami is very, very high energy. So it’s a lot of singing along, it’s a lot of yelling, screaming, jumping up and down. We’ve got these cool non-variant lasers. We’ve also got some special effects that we’ll be doing.”

Partygoers can glow up with limited VIP tickets.

Suzette Espinosa Fuentes: “Tickets for the TayTay Dance Party™ are $20 to $50. And you can also get a VIP package, which includes a poster, includes some glowsticks for the party and, of course, great seating. Well, you know, here’s a reason to party together with your fellow Swifties and enjoy all ‘The Eras’ here at the Arsht Center.”

Taylor Swift (singing): “Cruel summer with you, with you.”

TayTay Dance Party™ starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more info on how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.