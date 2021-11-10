What’s better than hot, juicy meat? Unlimited hot and juicy meat! If you’re a fan of the national culinary event called Cochon555, boy, do we have a treat for you.

It’s getting hot in here.

Lauren Melamed, Cochon555: “We’re bringing 20 top chefs to cook over a live fire right before your eyes.”

Heritage Fuego by Cochon555 is a finger-lickin’ good fire festival coming to the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Lauren Melamed: “From chicken to duck to lamb, you name it, we’ll have it.”

Literally a feast for the eyes.

Lauren Melamed: “You’re going to see caja chinas to open spots. All different types of crazy cooking displays.”

How does a Chicharron de Pato, or crispy duck, sound?

Jorgie Ramos, Cebana Rooftop: “So we’re going to put these bad boys inside up in the oven. The whole point is to get it nice and crispy.”

Jorgie Ramos of Cebana Rooftop, the first rooftop restaurant in the Gables…

Jorgie Ramos: “Inspired by my heritage growing up in Miami. My Cuban ancestors, my Spanish ancestors.”

Asked for some help before the event on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Alex Miranda: “Hey Jorgie, why don’t ducks like to read directions?”

Jorgie Ramos: “Why’s that?”

Alex Miranda: “They prefer to wing it.”

Watch this.

Jorgie Ramos: “You want it like a perfect mid-rare.”

Alex Miranda: “Ugh! That looks gorgeous!”

Placed over a foie fras mojo, garnished, and…

Alex Miranda: “Hold on. This is so good. I’m having a religious experience right now. This is so good!”

Next, Daniel will be showing off this thingamajig.

Daniel: “We’re the first to be doing this in the United States.”

It’s called the barrel.

Daniel: “It hangs meat all around the actual – the hardwood lump charcoal, which is the fuel source, and it cooks a lot quicker than a traditional barbecue.”

A grill that turns into a roaster and then a smoker.

Daniel: “We’re going to do our traditional Pork Belly Chicharrones with a Colombian hot sauce.”

And coffee lovers…

Daniel: “We’re smoking with actual coffee wood chips. It’s the actual coffee tree.”

A boost of energy? Unlikely. A flood of endorphins? Guaranteed!

Guest: “I’m amazed at how crunchy it is, and it’s not even fried. it just comes out super beautiful. The taste is fantastic.”

One more thing…

Laura Melamed: “Once you get through the door, nothing else is needed.”

Your $100 ticket comes with unlimited food and drinks, plus entertainment, so make room.

Guest: “It’s just going to be the ultimate Sunday funday.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Heritage Fuego by Cochon555

Sunday, Nov. 21, 5:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

The Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

cochon555.com/heritage-fire/miami



