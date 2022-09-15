It’s easy to shop ’til you drop at the Bal Harbour Shops, but this weekend, it’s all about chilling out with an ice cream festival. Deco’s checking out some of the SoFlo shops that’ll be scooping up sweet treats.

When you think of the Bal Harbour Shops, you probably think…

Bruno Mars (singing): “Versace on the floor.”

Cardi B (rapping): “I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks.”

Bazzi (singing): “The way that Gucci looks on you, amazing.”

And sure, the luxury shopping spot has tons of designer digs, but this weekend, it’s all about…

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez (singing): “Ice cream chilling, chilling, ice cream chilling.”

The Ice Cream We Love festival is back, and it’s coming in hot — I mean, cool — with two days of sticky sweet treats.

Gotmar Giron: “Ice Cream We Love is a fun-filled family event showcasing 18 different ice cream vendors all around from South Florida.”

Forget Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket…

Character in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”: “Hey, you’ve got it!”

Because a ticket to this fest means all the ice cream you can eat … and we’re not just talking about traditional cups and cones.

Bianco Gelato at the Bal Harbour Shops is mixing it up with popsicles.

Gotmar Giron: “Bianco Gelato’s popsicles are vegan, made with organic ingredients, and they come in several refreshing flavors like strawberry, pineapple, mixed berry.”

Diner 1: “They were so full of flavor, and they were the perfect treat on this hot day, and only 25 calories!”

Miami ‘N’ Ice in Miami Beach is ready to roll — ice cream style.

Kati Priem: “Rolled ice cream is just made-from-scratch ice cream. We pour liquid ice cream on a cold plate, and then we add the ingredients.”

The Fruity Pebbles rolls have a dairy, strawberry sauce and cereal base, with Fruity Pebbles and sweetened condensed milk on top.

Got a cookie craving? The Oreo-tastic is just what the dessert doctor ordered.

Kati Priem: “We start it off with the vanilla ice cream base, and then we add the Oreos, mix it all up, and then after we just add some more Oreos.”

Diner 2: “It’s really amazing. I really love it.”

Ice cream meets its perfect match at Santo Dulce at The Doral Yard.

Laura Luque: “We specialize in churros and ice cream with very unique flavors, with a Latin American twist.”

At the fest, they’ll be doing their made-to-order mini halo-shaped churros and serving them with a scoop of ice cream.

Laura Luque: “We’ll be showcasing a couple of fun flavors like Key Lime Pie and Cookies and Cream.”

And that’s just the scoops. You get to pair ’em with churros coated in Oreos and Nutella, cinnamon sugar or sprinkles.

Don’t worry about picking just one, because unlimited ice cream at the Bal Harbour Shops means you can try them all.

Diner 3: “I really loved the combination of the ice cream and the churros.”

The Ice Cream We Love festival is down this weekend. The proceeds benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital.

