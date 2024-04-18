If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s how hot Henry Cavill is, and lucky for us, he’s got a new movie out this week. Deco’s going undercover with the cast of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

Cary Elwes (as Brigadier Gubbins “M”) “Gus March-Phillipps, I have a mission I want you to lead.”

Henry Cavill (as Gus March-Phillips): “Thank you, sergeant. What’s the plan?”

Henry Cavill is a man on a mission in “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” and he’s got the ‘stache to prove he means business!

Henry Cavill (as Gus March-Phillips): “We both know that I’m not very popular with the administration.”

The actor plays Gus March-Phillipps, the real-life leader of the first special forces team in World War II.

Henry Cavill: “To start the process of deniable operations took a certain type of person, and that’s what’s fascinating about him.”

Gus is tasked with carrying out a covert op to sabotage the Nazi’s fleet of submarines.

Henry Cavill: “The war would probably have been lost, had this mission not been successful.”

That means he’s definitely gonna need a little help.

Henry Cavill (as Gus March-Phillips): “I’ll need my own team. You won’t like them. They’re all mad.”

That’s where Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson and Henry Golding come in. Talk about an all-star lineup!

Henry Golding: “I think the relationships between all of us, actually, have a great sense of humor.”

Alan Ritchson: “Everybody looks at everybody else’s character like, ‘Oh, that’s so good, that’s so funny. Oh, you’re the best character in this.’ ‘No, you’re the best.’ I watch you, and I’m like, ‘This is amazing!'”

And when it comes to being the only girl on this super squad…

Eiza González: “She was a huge, huge piece of the puzzle when it came to this mission, so it is really cool to be able to bring that real story to life.”

As far as what you need to know before seeing this movie…

Henry Cavill: “People can expect to see unusual characters doing bombastic things.”

Simon Paisley Day (Admiral Pound): “Abort this mission now.”

Henry Cavill (as Gus March-Phillips): “Hello, can’t hear you. Please do harm.”

“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” blasts its way into theaters on Friday.

