The new year is here, and your holiday parties are all done. Still, there’s one situation that remains: what to do with all those leftovers?

A local chef who’s making big noise on “Hell’s Kitchen” has some tasty ideas, and she’s showing them off at her restaurant Oceanic in Pompano Beach.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “You can feel the effort when you have placements done properly. It’s beautiful.”

Chef Amanda Currie is rocking “Hell’s Kitchen” this season.

Chef Gordon Ramsay: “What are you planning on doing with your lamb?”

Chef Amanda Currie: “Mint chimichurri kind of deal, lemon potatoes. Those are my favorite [expletive] potatoes in the entire world.”

So, it was a no-brainer to ask the culinary queen about turning leftovers into brand-new first-class dishes.

Chef Amanda Currie: “No more casseroles, no more heavy soups and stews. We’re heading into January; we want to lighten up a bit, but also try some new things.”

The magic starts with a new take on a popular breakfast dish, drenched in a legendary Puerto Rican liquid.

Chef Amanda Currie: “We’re gonna be making French toast using leftover panettone bread. That usually pops up in the grocery store this time of year, but we’re going to use coquito as our custard base for that.”

How about some faux pho?

Chef Amanda Currie: “So it is a noodle soup made with the bones left over from your roast from Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

The broth comes from boiling the bones. Pour it over the noodles and vegetables, and you’ve got a healthy, hot meal.

And now, our favorite.

Chef Amanda Currie: “A croqueta with a béchamel, and we’re using the leftover bits from our meat and cheese boards, the antipasto boards that we had for when friends came over.”

The croqueta mix is made of creamy béchamel sauce, flour and milk, with added antipasto meat, caramelized onions and shredded cheese.

Roll them up, cover them with bread crumbs and pop them in the fryer.

Chef Amanda Currie: “Serve that with an apricot jam that was also left over from the charcuterie this year.”

There’s a lot to choose from, but Chef Amanda has some advice for all the would-be kitchen warriors watching.

Chef Amanda Currie: “Follow your heart. If you think it’s gonna taste good, it’s probably gonna taste good to you. Now, it may not taste good to everyone else, but if there are things that you like, definitely throw them in there and see how it turns out.”

You can catch Amanda competing on the current season of “Hell’s Kitchen: Head Chefs Only.”

The show is back on Thursday at 8 p.m., only on 7.

FOR MORE INFO:

Oceanic at Pompano Beach

250 N Pompano Beach Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

oceanicpompano.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.