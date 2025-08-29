Forget bingo night. The retirement crew at the center of Netflix’s new crime comedy is solving murders.

“The Thursday Murder Club,” based on Richard Osman’s best-selling novel, is dropping Friday. Deco’s got the scoop on how the stars are cracking the case in this murder-mystery flick … and the golden years are looking bloody.

News anchor: “In breaking news…”

Celia Imrie (as Joyce Meadowcroft): “There’s been a murder, an actual murder!”

Which means a group of senior sleuths are on the case.

Celia Imrie (as Joyce Meadowcroft): “Now we’ve got a real case to solve. Isn’t it wonderful? Obviously, RIP and all that.”

In Netflix’s “The Thursday Murder Club,” an all-star cast are plunged into a real whodunit case.

And Helen Mirren plays their leader.

Helen Mirren: “They’re retired now. Maybe they’re not working anymore, but it doesn’t mean that their brains and their bodies, you know, they’re not – they’re still, you know, engaged, and they want agency in life.”

Daniel Mays (as DCI Chris Hudson): “Police work is off-limits to anyone who isn’t the police.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Ron Ritchie): “Plonker.”

Pierce Brosnan, the muscle of the group, loved every moment with his film buddies.

Pierce Brosnan: “It was a glorious summer. I think Helen agrees. We just had fun from day one all the way through the summer, and Chris Columbus, you know, he led the charge.”

Helen Mirren (as Elizabeth Best): “Joyce, are you a nurse?”

Celia Imrie (as Joyce Meadowcroft): “Bang-on target!”

Helen Mirren (as Elizabeth Best): “I’m Elizabeth. Would you take a look at that for me, please?”

Martin Bishop (as Bernard): “Dear God!”

Celia Imrie (as Joyce Meadowcroft): “‘Tis a lot of blood.”

Helen Mirren (as Elizabeth Best): “Would you care to join us to discuss things further?”

Celia Imrie (as Joyce Meadowcroft): “Who is ‘us’?”

Helen Mirren (as Elizabeth Best): “I’m sorry, how rude of me. We’re the Thursday Murder Club.”

Sir Ben Kingsley was also glad to be part of the club.

Ben Kingsley: “Thank goodness that Chris put together this quartet. It works as a quartet — tonally, intellectually, comedically, rhythmically. It’s a great – it’s as if we’ve been rehearsing for years.”

It was love at first read for director Chris Columbus.

Chris Columbus: “Everyone who’s in the film was our first choice, so the fact that everyone said yes was shocking, and everyone, even though not everyone knew each other, there was this sense of chemistry from the first reading.”

Ben Kingsley (as Ibrahim Arif): “We’re all suspects.”

Pierce Brosnan (as Ron Ritchie): “Bugger.”

Helen Mirren (as Elizabeth Best): “Bugger.”

Ben Kingsley (as Ibrahim Arif): “Bugger.”

Celia Imrie (as Joyce Meadowcroft): “Bugger.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.