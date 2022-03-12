Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is a pro on the court, but he also has a reputation for looking good off it.

Tyler is shooting his shot in the fashion world, and he’s telling Deco all about his new collection.

You probably know him as one of the Miami Heat’s all-star players, or maybe as Sports Illustrated’s best dressed athlete of 2021.

Tyler Herro: “This is my first time really accepting an award, so I’m a little nervous up here, not gonna lie.”

But now, Tyler Herro is taking his fashion game to the next level.

Tyler’s teaming up with Hudson Jeans to launch his own collection, called Tyler Herro x Hudson.

Tyler Herro: “I was very excited. It’s my first time really being able to create my own capsule, my own collection of clothing, and Hudson was very open to me being the lead person in that.”

We caught up with the NBA pro turned fashion designer at Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour.

He told Deco he had a hand in coming up with all the fits.

Tyler Herro: “I was able to just create a couple different jeans. You know, different washes, different styles, tight, baggy, different colors, and I like the way it turned out.”

Neiman Marcus hosted a special launch party for Tyler and his fans at the Bal Harbour Shops store, Thursday night.

Tyler Herro: “We’re gonna play pop a shot. It’s gonna be fun. We’re gonna get after it and enjoy our time.”

Neiman Marcus is one of the places you can shop the collection, and the Bal Harbour store is super stoked about it.

Steven Kravitz, Neiman Marcus: “Everyone is really happy to have him here, and Neiman Marcus as a brand is so excited to do this collaboration. I mean, Tyler is so cool, and yeah, it’s totally on brand.”

The Tyler Herro x Hudson Collection includes three new jeans in seven different washes.

Tyler hopes his fans will be as into it as he is.

Tyler Herro: “I use fashion as to express myself. I like fashion. That’s what I’m into besides basketball.”

To find out more about the Tyler Herro x Hudson Collection, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.