Fans at Wednesday night’s Heat game got to experience a one-time-only introduction before tip-off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

When you mix the Heat with “Grand Theft Auto: VI,” what you get is action to the max.

Director Gil Green told Deco just what went down.

Gil Green: “To film the GTA VI Miami Heat collaboration intro, it includes the Miami Heat players, it includes the best of the best of GTA VI, one of the $1 million cars and we took over Miami in this intro.”

If you weren’t at the Kaseya Center Wednesday night, don’t fret. That GTA VI-Miami Heat intro is all over social media.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.