Long-distance relationships are tough, especially if you’re on two different planets. In “Moonshot,” Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor leave this world looking for love. Deco talked with the stars about their journey to the stars.

Cole Sprouse (as Walt): “Hey, how’s the Mars boyfriend?”

Lana Condor (as Sophie): “Long-distance dating sucks.”

OK, here’s the deal. In “Moonshot,” a lot of people are living — and working — on the red planet.

That makes being together an intergalactic challenge.

Lana Condor (as Sophie): “We had a plan, and then he got his Martian dream job, so I enrolled in the Mars program.”

The movie stars Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse. They said they both knew they wanted to ride this rocket as soon as they read the script.

Lana Condor: “I loved it. I thought it was so enjoyable. I thought it was super-fun.”

Cole Sprouse: ‘It was a movie I wanted to make at the time because it was happy, and it looked technically like a movie that would be a lot of fun to film.”

“Fun” was the key word on the set.

Cole Sprouse: “I went, ‘Wow, I would love to laugh for 12 hours a day and then…”

Lana Condor: “Have a good time.”

Cole Sprouse: “Have a good time and walk away and not feel too heavy, like I was steeping in something, and it turned out exactly that way.”

There are plenty of fun moments to be had.

Lana Condor (as Sophie): “Hello?”

Cole Sprouse (as Walt): “Hey.”

Lana Condor (as Sophie): “What are you doing here? Who sneaks onto spaceships?”

Cole Sprouse (as Walt): “I can explain.”

“Moonshot” is being called a science fiction romantic comedy, or sci-fi rom-com for short. That’s news to Lana and Cole.

Lana Condor: “I never went into it thinking it was a rom-com.”

Cole Sprouse: “No.”

Lana Condor: “I always went into it thinking it was just an adventure film, like a space adventure film.”

A lot of the laughs in the film are provided by Michelle Buteau.

Michelle Buteau (as Captain Tartar): “It doesn’t matter how far you travel. You can never escape yourself.”

Cole Sprouse: “Did you just come up with that?”

Michelle Buteau (as Captain Tartar): “No, bitch, that is a very common phrase.”

The comedian used to crack us up when she was an editor here at Deco. It seems that she had the same effect on the actors.

Lana Condor: “I could not keep my [expletive] together when she was around. She’s so funny, she’s so talented.”

Cole Sprouse: “She was unrelenting in her ability to make me laugh.”

Michelle Buteau (as Captain Tartar): “Did you have to come right back and just rip his jumpsuit off?”

“Moonshot” starts streaming on HBO Max next week.

