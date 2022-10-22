SoFlo fall feels a lot like SoFlo summer, but one seasonal festival in downtown Miami might have you thinking otherwise. Hay Maze Miami, with — you guessed it! — a giant hay maze is giving us al the fall vibes we crave … if you can make it out, of course.

It’s fall in South Florida.

Raul Rodriguez: “The rest of the country is very jealous of us, you know, most of the time.”

Not that the season means much here.

Raul Rodriguez: “And then come fall, and we’re jealous of them, because they get to experience all of these things.”

But that’s where Hay Maze Miami comes in.

Raul Rodriguez: “We’re the first hay maze to happen in downtown Miami.”

Turning part of Bayfront Park into a fall festival.

Raul Rodriguez: “We’re literally in the middle of it all, as you can see all around us. We made this so that the adults could come, hang out, great date night.”

But also kids, and during the day, which would make this maze easier to navigate.

Raul Rodriguez: “There’s over – about 2,000 bales of hay.”

But, look, even if you get lost…

Raul Rodriguez: “There’s a huge leaf pit in the middle.”

Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, whatever the kids are using these days .. and now pressing pause on your TV right now, because that would be cheating, OK?!

Raul Rodriguez: “It’s not a terribly complicated maze, but the point of it was to entertain you while you’re in there.”

Hey, you know what’s fun to do in October? Drink…

Raul Rodriguez: “You will not leave thirsty.”

Like any other month, but here with free samples.

Raul Rodriguez: “Bacardi Ocho, Havana Club, Pirate rum and Santa Teresa rum.”

OK, I’m listening.

Raul Rodriguez: “You get to move over, and you can order one of the speciality fall cocktails that their mixologist created.”

And eat, obviously.

Raul Rodriguez: “I’m looking around. I’m getting hungry.”

See, I knew I liked this guy. And that gourmet pizza looks “hay-mazing.”

Raul Rodriguez: “Some of the greatest food vendors in Miami.”

And, ooh, I gotta make a stop at the psychic healer.

Raul Rodriguez: “They came to us to sign up for this event, so that should tell you this is going to be a great event to be at.”

Get it? Because they are psychic? Yeah.

And I predict more festive activities through Nov. 6, including Rocky Horror movie night, goat yoga and a Barks and Brews event.

Raul Rodriguez: “And we have different bands and DJs programs for different days. This isn’t a come, eat and leave. This is a come and hang out with your friends for a few hours and visit us often.”

Hay Maze Miami will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets start at $30.

Raul Rodriguez: “Listen, we brought the temperature down. You can thank us for this.”

Hay Maze Miami

Oct. 21 – Nov. 6

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

miamihaymaze.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.