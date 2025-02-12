Trends are just like South Florida’s weather, changing every ten minutes. In fact, they’re probably changing right now as we speak! But here at Deco, we have the power to hit the pause button. So we can shine a light on some of this season’s hottest styles.

Why blend in when you can dress to impress?!

The new “Mango” store at Brickell City Center isn’t just following the latest trends; it’s helping you make them your own!

Samantha Brown, Always in Style: “By playing with the trends and mixing them up, you’ll end up with a unique look that feels personal to yourself.”

Stylist Samantha Brown has an eye for fashion. Especially for styles that will have everyone buzzing.

Samantha Brown: “Today at Mango, we’re going to look at dark romance, futuristic accessories, micro minis, the preppy trend, and how to mix up those textures to create really fun and dynamic looks.”

When it comes to the preppy look, think classic chic.

Samantha Brown: “Striped sweaters, boatnecks, cable knits worn over the shoulder.”

Dark romance is all about mixing gothic, monochromatic pieces with flowy, bohemian styles. But when it comes to the micro-mini trend, less is more.

Samantha Brown: “The short hemlines are really a nod to, like, 1960s mod fashion. The micro mini being a bit 60s also lends to that futuristic look, so we’ll see some accessories in silver; things are a little bolder.”

Talk to the hand! Because these nails are totally trending!

Nailbox Miami in Little Havana is slaying the mani game, one finger at a time.

Joan Blanco: “Anything that you can think of, we can bring it to life in your nails.”

This season, it’s all about scrapbook nails.

Joan Blanco: “The idea behind this new trend is to make your nails like a scrapbook. One thing you can do is find different figures and shapes on each nail, and they kind of look like stickers.”

Picking a fun theme is the key to the scrapbook look. Like these cute weather nails inspired by So-Flo’s unpredictable forecast!

Gretchen Serguera: “One hour it’s like sunny, and the following one it’s like raining, so that’s why I chose this theme today.”

Getting creative is encouraged. I mean, check out this fun nail art for the Miami girl in a New York state of mind!

Erika Holtz: “I used to live there, and I absolutely love the city. I like doing sporadic stuff on each nail and having it all come together in the end.”

You can also theme your scrapbook nails around different holidays, like Valentine’s Day! Now this is what I call a declaration of love!

Daniel Moran: “Each of them speaks a different kind of element that you would find in a card or like flowers or balloons that you would give to someone.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mango

701 S Miami Ave Unit 113

Miami, FL 33130

Gorjana

701 S Miami Ave #151b

Miami, FL 33130

Nailbox Miami

533 SW 12th Ave

Miami, FL 33130

