If you’re looking for a different take on holiday fun, look no further than South Florida Off Road Tours.

It’s in west, west, West Kendall, where ATV rides are the true meaning of Christmas.

Thrills aren’t just for Halloween.

Alex Miranda: “It just went from ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ to ‘Children of the Corn.'”

At least at South Florida Off Road Tours in West Kendall.

Elf: “Welcome to Kendall’s South Florida Off Road Tours [hands Alex candycane].”

Santa Claus: “Ho, ho, ho!”

Where guided holiday themed ATV rides are festive fun.

Andres Becerra: “We do 60-minutes tours and 90-minute tours.”

And the Grinch is at it again!

Santa Claus: “He stole the Rudolph’s nose, so we gotta go outside and save it.”

Save it, sure, but safely.

Andres Becerra: “There’s a whole safety briefing that gets done before operating the ATV. That way when you guys go out there to have a good time, you already feel comfortable and then we include safety equipment which is helmets and goggles.”

Alex Miranda: “You have actors here also.”

Andres Becerra: “Today we’re going to have Santa.”

Alex Miranda: “Old, Saint Nick, right?”

Santa Claus: “Ha!”

Andres Becerra: “We’re going to have the Grinch.”

Grinch: “Now I’m going to ruin your Christmas! Ha ha ha!”

Andres Becerra: “We’re going to have a couple elves. They go with you guys. They’re your guide.”

Guest: “They are so handsome.”

Alex Miranda: “I was going to say the same thing! Why are all the elves so cute?”

Guest: “Yeah, they are cute!”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, Andres! You changed!”

Andres Becerra: “Of course! You don’t like it?”

Alex Miranda: “You gotta wear something that you’re gonna not be afraid of getting dirty.”

Andres Becerra: “Dress comfortably. A T-shirt, tank top, pants, ready to get dirty.”

Right. This is no Mariah Carey moment, let’s just put it that way.

Alex Miranda: “I say we hit it. Let’s go!”

Guest: “I’m gonna push it.”

Alex Miranda: [Laughs]

Guest: “[Claps hands] I’m gonna push it!”

Alexis Miranda: “I just pushed almost 35 on that straight a way. That felt really good.”

Guest: “When we are going really fast, it’s more lit. That’s like ‘Oh my God!”

Alex Miranda: “There are a lot of these dips in the ground, so you go up, and you go down, and you go up again.”

Guest: “The dips are a little scary at times.”

Alex Miranda: “I just got sprayed by the machine that waters all the crops.”

And it was glorious!

Guest: “It comes kind of quickly, the feeling for it. It’s exciting. I like driving it.”

Andres Becerra: “Prices depend on the day. Seventy-five dollars to $100 for minors 10 to 15 years old. Adult ATVs vary from $100 to $150.”

For more info on South Florida Off Road Tours, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

South Florida Off Road Tours

15851 SW 172nd Ave, Miami,FL 33187

786-300-2421

https://southfloridaoffroadtours.com/

