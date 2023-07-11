In Barbie’s world, everything is plastic, and it’s fantastic. In our world though, plastic food is a no-no.

The food from Amalia and Lolita Dessert Club are just as good as it looks. And it’s as “pink-a-licious” as Barbie’s Corvette.

Barbie was right, everything’s better in pink— At least in Miami’s Lolita Dessert Club.

Sivan Navon: “We love pink. We’re all about pink… Our uniforms are pink, our products are pink, we’re all into that pink fantasy world.”

Coming here is like stepping into a life-sized Barbie dream house.

Sivan Navon: “We often hear it from our guests, they tell us ‘Oh, the house in the front looks exactly like my Barbie doll house when I was little.” So this is what all the experience is about.”

You’ll be feeling rosy after their tea party.

Sivan Navon: “We do have pink tea of course, pink tea and pink lemonade, pink rose,”

Even the bites are blushing!

Sivan Navon: “We have pink macarons, we have pink bonbons, which are basically marshmallows covered with chocolate. We have donuts that are also pink inside and the outside.”

Got a plane to catch? Or maybe play pretend that you’re jetting off with their travel-inspired to-go boxes.

Sivan Navon: “You can fit anything between cookies, bonbons, macarons, donuts, anything you want. We pack it nicely in one of those boxes and they’re packed as a travel bag.”

Margot Robbie (As Barbie): “Barbie is a doctor and a lawyer and so much more than that.”

Barbie’s had a ton of careers over the years, but now it’s time to sit back and let Ken do the cooking at Amalia in the Lennox Hotel.

Analia Castellanos: “Barbie is all pink and romantic with the nice vibes and Amalia is the same. At Amalia all is pink, the plates, the lamps and it’s like Barbie’s home.”

You won’t need rose-colored glasses for these drinks.

Analia Castellanos: “Some of the pink drinks offered are the Lennox and the Panther.”

The Mediterranean restaurant has no shortage of rose-colored food.

Heran Griccini: “We have beet salad, tuna toast, salmon with raw vegetables, and tartatine dessert.”

Mmmmm and their french toast. Even the veggies feel like something out of the Barbie movie.

Heran Griccini: “Pink cauliflower and our pink beets. The beet salad has different colored beets, pink beets, red beets.”

Barbie would definitely approve of this world.

Analia Castellanos: “The vibes at Amalia are very fun, and you feel at home.”

Amalia is open for dinner every day from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Lolita Dessert Club is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lolita Dessert Club

17840 W Dixie Hwy.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

(305) 454-0541

lolitadessertclub.com

Amalia at Lennox Hotel Miami Beach

1900 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 583-0510

lennoxmiamibeach.com

