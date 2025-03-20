A fusion of classical and rock music is like throwing a dinner party where Beethoven meets Led Zeppelin. Havasi, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, is pairing electric guitars with sophistication, and he’s talking to Steph Michaels about what’s new this year.

Elegant vibes with a rock ‘n’ roll punch! Havasi is bringing back his Las Vegas-style show inside Hard Rock live on March 29.

Steph Michaels: “You’ve sold almost a million tickets worldwide, and you’re known for having an outstanding, energetic, just exciting show. What is new about the show this year, and what can people expect?”

Havasi: “I compose every day. I’m a very creative person. That means that audiences can expect new musical pieces every time. But this time, it’s going to be special.”

Havasi: “One of my songs, I literally composed it two weeks ago. I’m still practicing it. But I want to play it because I feel it’s really about my life. I was 4 years old when I started to play the piano, and from the moment I hit the first key, I fell in love, and I’m still in love.”

Love at first key, and now he’s sharing his life’s passion on stage with 15 others for a captivating sound like no other.

Havasi: “I work with unique artists. One of my good friends is Edina. She plays the violin, and she sings in a way that no one else in the world can sing.”

Despite his magical fingers on the ivories, his inspiration comes from beyond.

Havasi: “It’s not about my hands, it’s not about my fingers, it’s, it’s – I want to believe it’s spiritual, because these energies are there, and everyone feels it.”

Steph Michaels: “If you haven’t seen the show already, make sure you come down to the Hard Rock Live and check out Havasi show. It is outstanding, it’s something that you’ve never seen before, and you absolutely must come down and check it out.”

