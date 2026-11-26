Harry Connick Jr. sure knows how to tickle the ivories. But his latest project is quite the departure from his jazz-inspired, New Orleans roots. Harry has written his very first book along with a symphony. I caught up with him at The Miami Book Fair recently where he told me who inspired his latest project.

Legendary jazz singer and piano prodigy Harry Connick Jr. has had an amazing career.

But there’s one thing he’s been waiting to do for 45 years.

Harry Connick Jr.: “I was 10 when I found out my mom had cancer. There was just no way she was going to die, it was just impossible. Her dream was to see me play at Carnegie Hall.”

We caught up with Harry recently at the Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College as he introduced his new book: “Babe: Elabarotio.”

Shireen Sandoval: “I wanted to know exactly why you decided on this title?”

Harry Connick Jr.: “It’s not the easiest one to remember.”

Shireen Sandoval: “It’s not…”

Harry Connick Jr.: “So, ‘Babe’ was my mother’s nickname. She was the youngest of six kids, and so the entire time I knew her, she was known as ‘Babe.’ Elaboratio is just a fancy way of saying, ‘This is my elaboration of I think your life was like.'”

Harry and I sat down in front of a full house to talk about his very first book, all about his mother’s life and his deep love for her.

We also hammed it up for a few camera shots.

Shireen Sandoval: “I really think that our viewers would love to know that it’s not just a book; you actually wrote, in tandem, a symphony.”

Harry: “That’s right. My mom, she was from New York, and her dream was for me to play at Carnegie Hall. I picked up the phone from New Orleans and called Carnegie Hall, back in 1977, and said ‘Look, my mom really wants me to play there. I’m a piano player, can I play there?’ And they said, ‘This is the box office, we don’t handle that kind of stuff.’ I told my mom I did that.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Aw, that’s so sweet.”

Harry Connick Jr.: “So, three years later, she died. I hadn’t had the chance to play at Carnegie Hall, but I kept it in my mind that, one day, I was gonna do something special for her.”

Harry writing a symphony for his mom, describing it as giving it the best that he had.

Harry Connick Jr.: “My mother was just guiding me with her hand on my head and saying ‘Write this.'”

Harry Connick Jr., walking into Carnegie Hall: “The moment I have been waiting for has arrived. And I’d now like to present to you the piece I wrote for my mother. ‘Babe: Elaboratio.'”

Harry finally performing at Carnegie Hall in March, on what would have been his mother’s 100th birthday.

Harry’s book, “Babe: Elaboratio: A Tribute to my Mother,” and its companion orchestral album is available on most streaming platforms and purchasable through Harry’s official website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Babe: Elaboratio: A Tribute to my Mother

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