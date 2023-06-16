It’s almost the end of an era. Harrison Ford is donning the iconic fedora and whip one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

But before Indy’s final bow, Harrison and the cast had another mission to handle: the Hollywood premiere of their new movie … and hopefully no rolling boulders anywhere in sight.

Announcer: “Mr. Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones!”

Harrison Ford: “I’m celebrating this film and this installment, but I’m also celebrating all of those people who have kept us making these movies for 42 years.”

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “Those days have come and gone.”

John Rhys-Davies (as Sallah): “Perhaps, perhaps not.”

Harrison Ford: “Last time we did this particular one was 1985. Dear Lord. I was a young boy then “

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (as Helena Shaw): “Dad told me you found something, on the train during the war. A dial that could change the course of history.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “We’ve been sitting on this film for so long. I’m so excited for it to come out, and it’s such a ride, and it’s such an adventure.”

Mads Mikkelsen (as Jürgen Voller): “With this, we will have our victory.”

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): It’s not yours. You stole it.”

Mads Mikkelsen (as Jürgen Voller): “Then you stole it.”

Mads Mikkelsen: “This is a real Indiana Jones film, another one. We get all the roller coaster stuff, but we’ve got something new here, I think.”

Mads Mikkelsen (as Jürgen Voller): “Dr. Jones. Get him!”

Boyd Holbrook: “He’s just a relatable hero, and I think what they’ll find the most, I hope, is just a moving and touching story.”

Character in “Indiana Jones and the Dual of Destiny”: “Indy!”

John Rhys-Davies (as Sallah): “Give ’em hell, Indiana Jones!”

John Rhys-Davies: “I must have met at least 500 people who are archaeologists or museum curators, all of whom say, ‘If it hadn’t been for Indiana Jones, we would never have done this.'”

Toby Jones: “I’m very proud to be part of this, and I think it’s probably the most emotional of the films.”

Karen Allen: It’s delightful to be a part of this one, and delightful particularly in the way in which they brought my character back.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (as Helena Shaw): “You’ve taken your chances, made your mistakes, and now a final triumph!”

Mads Mikkelsen: “It appeals to everyone. I mean, my generation, my parents, my kids. Can’t wait to show it to my grand kids.”

Harrison Ford: “We’ve gone from generation to generation, through the agency of family. I mean, you can’t ask for anything more.”

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “I’ve been tortured with voodoo. I’ve been shot nine times, including once by your father.”

Toby Jones (as Basil Shaw): “Sorry!”

Harrison Ford: “I really hope that they like our movie.”

Harrison Ford (as Indiana Jones): “I’ve been looking for this all my life.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30.

