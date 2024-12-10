This Saturday, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest boat parade will light up Fort Lauderdale! Boats of all kinds parade down the New River — decked in their holiday best. It’s festive, family fun. Last weekend, the Winterfest Black Tie Ball kicked the season off on a wild note and where there’s wild, there’s Deco’s Alex Miranda.

I’ve had the honor to serve as master of ceremonies for this fancy affair for three years in a row. Surprisingly too, because they did find out I do steal the mini ketchup bottles. This year’s theme was something right out of The Lion King. So, we were all feeling pretty feral!

The hard rock was more like pride rock this past Saturday at the 2024 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest black tie ball.

David Hoenemeyer: “This really is the social event of the year. We’re so honored to be hosting it for the 21st year.”

Which looked like a party in the Serengeti and helped kick off the boat parade this coming Saturday.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “The largest one-day live spectator event in the entire state of Florida and here we are, it’s our biggest fundraiser.”

Yours truly served as host.

Alex Miranda: “Anybody who’s ever been to the Winterfest black tie ball knows that it gets topped every single year!”

With the confidence of a lion.

Alex Miranda: “Finish this lyric for me.”

But vocal range — Hyenas.

Alex Miranda: “Can you feel…”

Crowd: “The love tonight!”

Alex Miranda: “Do you feel the love tonight?!”

Both: “It is where we are! It’s enough!”

We all do for leading lionesses Lisa scott-founds.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “We’re going to have a roaring good time.

Guest: And we’re not lions.”

Alex Miranda: “oh!”

And Susan Renneisen…

Susan Renneisen: “It’s everyone coming together to celebrate the joy of the season. And it’s put Fort Lauderdale on the map in a very big way.”

Who didn’t miss a stripe when transforming this Hollywood ballroom into the African Savannah?

Alex Miranda: “Susan, we got a zebra here!”

Susan Renneisen: “I told you!”

Alex Miranda: “What’s his or her name?”

Susan Renneisen: “It’s king.”

Like many of ours when we too are acting like an animal, am I right?

Aaron Shapiro: “I don’t blame you. It looks delicious. It came out of an elephant’s trunk in an ice luge.”

Alex Miranda: “That means its all natural, right? It’s from the animal kingdom.”

The fashion: Fierce.

Zola Keller: “We’ve got animal prints, we’ve got bright colors. We have golds and oranges and, like, what you’re seeing all around us.”

Susan Renneisen: “I’m feeling the Angelina Jolie vibes tonight.”

Alex Miranda: Guys, let’s take a look if you all remember.

Susan Renneisen: “Ha!”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “With Daoud’s fine jewelry, look at this bracelet, look at the ring, and this necklace. I don’t think that they’re going to get it back. I actually might be going.”

Alex Miranda: “stop, Lisa! Not theft!”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “No, I might be going to the Serengeti!”

And Disney’s The Lion King performed exclusive previews before the show takes the Broward Center stage in March.

Plus, the 14-piece band, Private Stock, roared like kings and queens of the jungle.

Shoutout to King the Zebra. The best show on H2O floats this Saturday along the New River and travels east to the Intercoastal Waterway and north to Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.