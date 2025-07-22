“Happy Gilmore 2” hits Netflix this Friday, and this time, Adam Sandler is older, angrier and still allergic to putters. But, he is now a family man with swing issues.

Happy Gilmore’s kids are teed off, and they definitely got their father’s short temper genes.

In this sequel to Sandler’s 1996 comedy, Happy’s sending balls into their homes with a punch.

Adam Sandler: “There’s some chaos in his own life this time, and he’s just trying to get through it, and then he’s going to let it out on the golf course in the most positive way he can.”

Old and new casts return to the world of golf, including Christopher McDonald.

Christopher McDonald: “I said, ‘Thank god we’re gonna make one.’ Yes, we’re going to make a sequel. It was like that, because I’ve been campaigning it for a long time.”

Adam’s real life daughters are now part of the putt-putt madness, and getting some show biz pointers from papa is a must.

Julie Bowen: “You’ve raised them right, be nice to everybody. Don’t just be nice to the fancy people.”

Adam Sandler: “The crew is all you got, they work their (REDACTED) off.”

Julie Bowen: “They are working much harder than we are.”

Adam Sandler: “Anybody who’s making too much cash, you can give them a snap. Everyone else be nice to.”

Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: “Check out the name tag grandson, you’re in my world now. We got you a little something there, pops.”

For Adam and Julie Bowen, what keeps them in their happy place are the simple things in life.

Adam Sandler: “Mostly, to me, getting a good haircut. When I get the perfect haircut, I’m in the best mood.”

Julie Bowen: “If it’s not with my kids, I have this great dog. She sleeps with me every night.”

Adam Sandler: “What’s the dog’s name?”

Julie Bowen: “Her name’s Gertrude.”

Adam Sandler: “Gertrude lays in the bed with you?”

Julie Bowen: “She goes under the cover, she’s one of those little burrowers.”

Adam Sandler: “Oh, down by the feet?”

Julie Bowen: “Down by the feet, and I gotta say, when my kids stop being little snugglies, I got Gertrude.”

Happy Gilmore 2 trailer: “Remember the happy place I went to? You go to yours.”

Same as Happy, it’s family first for Mr. McDonald, aka, Shooter McGavin.

Christopher McDonald: “My happy place is family also, which I think that’s Gilmore’s happy place because that’s what it’s all about. I think that kind of thing is, you never let it go. That’s the most important things in your life. So, but sitting here is a pretty close second. Look how beautiful this is.”

