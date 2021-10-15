Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t herself at the “Halloween Kills” premiere. She wasn’t really acting weird. It’s nothing she said or did … but seriously, the actress came off as a total “Psycho.”

Jamie Lee Curtis killed it at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, “Halloween Kills.”

Instead of a fancy red carpet, everyone from Judy Greer and Lisa Rinna to Kathy Hilton went in costume.

Jamie Lee channeled her late mom, Janet Leigh, the original queen of scream.

Her outfit was an ode to Janet’s role in “Psycho,” and that shower curtain was the bloody accessory that made it.

In “Halloween Kills,” Jamie is back as Laurie Strode.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “You and Allison should not have to keep running. Evil dies tonight.”

This time, Michael Myers escapes the trap that was set for him, and he’s on a killing spree.

Laurie leads the town to fight against Michael and end his terror.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “It’s a lot about rage and trauma, rage and trauma colliding, and it’s exciting.”

Fans of the “Halloween” movie franchise won’t be disappointed.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “There’s a kill in this movie that just is so brutal, and I think they will be shocked, and for those who like this, delighted.”

Kyle Richards played Lindsey in the original “Halloween” movie. She’s grown up and ready for revenge.

Kyle Richards: “I think people are going to be really excited. I think they are going to love seeing some of the original characters. They will love the story of the town coming together, that has bonded through these years of being tormented by Michael Myers. It’s a thrill ride.”

Anthony Michael Hall is Tommy Doyle. He was traumatized by Myers for decades. Now it’s his turn to do damage. Good thing he’s got Jamie Lee in his corner.

Anthony Michael Hall: “She’s a boss mama. She was a great lady to work with, honestl,y great actress, and really a great person, really cares about the people she works with, gives a lot of great energy to people … (“Michael Myers” walks up). There he is. He don’t scare me.”

Looks like everyone had a bloody good time.

“Halloween Kills” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

