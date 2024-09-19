For many parents across the globe, it is their lifelong dream to keep their kids close to home. In “Never Let Go,” Halle Berry is making that dream a reality in her new film.

The Oscar-winning actress is starring in a new psychological thriller that has her family hanging on by a thread.

Halle Berry (as Momma): “Y’all ready?”

Percy Daggs IV (as Nolan): “Never let go.”

Anthony B. Jenkins (as Samuel): “Never let go.”

Percy Daggs IV (as Nolan) and Anthony B. Jenkins (as Samuel): “Never let go.”

Halle Berry (as Momma): “Never let go.”

The phrase “family ties” takes on a whole new meaning in the new horror film, “Never Let Go.”

Percy Daggs IV (as Nolan): “After your rope broke, did you notice anything?”

Anthony B. Jenkins (as Samuel): “Why you asking all these questions?”

The movie follows a family of three who must remain tethered to their home to avoid being harmed by an evil force.

Halle Berry (as Momma): “Life’s been hard on you boys since the world ended. But remember, one touch without the rope on is all it takes.”

Halle Berry stars as Momma, a mother dedicated to protecting her sons, at any cost.

Halle Berry (as Momma): “That rope is your lifeline.”

Halle Berry: “This is a darker kind of mother, but it was also being true to the darkness of this character at the same time — making sure that her love for these boys, you know, did shine through, but also not shying away from the complication of the character.”

The long rope used to connect the characters to the house was real. Young actor Percy Daggs IV says being attached to that rope was kind of a drag.

Percy Daggs IV: “Yeah, that rope was a real, a real factor in this, like having to make sure it doesn’t get caught in twigs and stuck on branches and stuff.”

But for 12-year-old Anthony B. Jenkins, the nonstop action made filming fun.

Anthony B. Jenkins: “Horror films, I’d say, are pretty fun, because mostly in horror, you get to do more exciting things, especially, and stuff like this, where me and Percy, we did stunts, all of us did stunts.”

Doing stunts is fun … as long as you remember one thing: Never. Let. Go!

Halle Berry (as Momma): “It wants you to doubt me.”

Percy Daggs IV (as Nolan): “Maybe it’s safe to leave!”

Halle Berry (as Momma): “That’s what it wants you to think!”

“Never Let Go” hits theaters Friday.

