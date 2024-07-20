A wife taking over her husband’s business. No big deal, right? Back in the early 19th century, it was basically impossible.

“Widow Clicquot” hit theaters Friday. It’s the true story of the famous French wine family and the woman who created a legendary Champagne.

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “François willed the vines to me because he knew I would never sell. I will be continuing to care for them myself.”

Ben Miles (as Philippe Clicquot): “Wine is a very difficult vocation, my dear. You underestimate what it would require.”

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “I know what it requires. I’ve been in the fields for years.”

Talk about poppin’ bottles! Haley Bennett stars as a wife determined to finish what her deceased husband started in “Widow Clicquot.”

Paul Rhys (as Droite): “These fields do not need replanting or starting over again.”

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “I disagree. They need to struggle to survive.”

Haley told Deco she saw the chance to play Barbe-Nicole Clicquot as an actor’s dream.

Haley Bennett: “This character is so multi-faceted in nature, and there was so much to chew on.”

The movie is a love story.

Tom Sturridge (as François Clicquot) “My darling, I think we might have found the secret to perfect happiness.”

It’s also a look at a woman’s place in society back in the 1800s.

Character in “Widow Clicquot”: “The woman is forbidden to run a business under the law. Her vineyard should be placed in the hands of an experienced executor.”

But inevitably, it’s the story of one person’s belief and commitment to continuing her husband’s legacy of making the world-renowned Champagne.

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “Is this the plan all along?”

Anson Boon (Edouard Werle): “No, madame. It never occurred to them that you’d succeed.”

There’s really a lot happening on screen.

Haley Bennett: “You have the greater themes of, you know, morality and patriarchy and nature and even war to contend with.”

Sam Riley: “No one can sell abroad using Napoleon’s embargoes against his enemies.”

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “I want to stay ahead of him.”

Sam Riley: “Of Napoleon?”

Haley jumped at the opportunity to introduce Barbe-Nicole to the world.

Haley Bennett: “The idea or the possibility of unveiling this character who is so little-known, especially in America, but who’s known as the grande dame of Champagne in France and is a French icon.”

It may sound like a cliché, but Haley says all the hard work she put in to play the widow was all worth it.

Haley Bennett: “A very complex character to live with, which is always a wonderful opportunity and not something that comes along very often.”

Haley Bennett (as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot): “Human beings are compelled to create, to lay down our lives, however best we can.”

“Widow Clicquot” is now playing in theaters.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.