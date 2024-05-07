You’ve probably had a back massage but let’s talk about your head getting your scalp touched it’s a thing now.

And Head Spa Miami in the Coral Gables Beauty Mall Suites will not only massage your scalp, they’ll clean it, and blow your hair out right after!

So how’s your head? No complaints here, after my very own treatment.

How’s your head?

Alex Miranda: “Oh, so you’re really getting in there.”

Damy Lumbi: “Oh yes.”

Alex Miranda: “Uh! Oh my God, this is so freaky!”

Under this scalp analyzer, mine is filthy!

Damy Lumbi: “What you’re seeing right now.”

Alex Miranda: [Gasps]

Damy Lumbi: “Is sebum and product buildup.”

Which is why I came to Head Spa Miami.

Damy Lumbi: “Just come ready to be relaxed and pampered. That’s all I tell them.”

Where head massages and scalp treatments for people with —

Damy Lumbi: “Tension, migraines, people have oil buildup, people that have eczema, psoriasis.”

Are a detox for the body, mind, and maybe even soul.

Damy Lumbi: “Are you ready, Alex?”

Alex Miranda: “To take a nap? Born ready.”

Damy Lumbi is founder and finder of my tension.

Damy Lumbi: “This is a detox oil. It’s going to help remove all the buildup up out of your hair follicles, and it’s going to soothe your scalp as well.”

Alex Miranda: [Snoring]

Who used three separate shampoos on my dirty mane, until a micro-stimulating hair bath woke me right back up.

Alex Miranda: “I also feel the tingles literally all over my head, oh yes.”

With still an hour to go in my 90-minute treatment, with tools. Like the gua sha.

Damy Lumbi: This is going to help stimulating blood flow.”

But this next one, we can call “Dune Sandworm.”

Damy Lumbi: “And now, Alex, the electric scrubber.”

Alex Miranda: “The electric what, what is that thing? Ahh!”

Which does hit all the right pressure points.

Damy Lumbi: “You see, Alex, the Electric Scrubber is friendly.”

And you’ll really feel T, L, and C in their waterfall.

Alex Miranda: “It feels good. What an interesting sensation.”

Damy Lumbi: “Yes.”

At this point —

Alex Miranda: “What is that? Uh!”

Your brain might start to glitch.

Alex Miranda: “It feels [speaks gibberish] — wow.”

From delicious sensory deprivation.

Alex Miranda: “I have no idea what’s about to happen, but I just feel it, but I don’t see it first. And that is really titillating to the brain.”

A warm towel to dry you off.

Damy Lumbi: “How are you feeling? How’s your scalp?”

Alex Miranda: “Brand new.”

Damy Lumbi: “Amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m like a new human being. Have I ever cleaned my hair correctly before today?”

Damy Lumbi: [laughs]

And blowout, to cap your cap off.

Alex Miranda: “Have you ever seen a scalp this beautiful in your life?”

Damy Lumbi: “Right, exactly.”

Alex Miranda: [chuckles]

Damy Lumbi: “Amazing, right?”

There are 40, 60, and 90 minute sessions ranging from $50 to $100.

Damy Lumbi: “People tell me like they feel amazing the moment they leave.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Head Spa Miami

1430 Madruga Ave Suite #16,#19

Coral Gables, Florida 33146

(833) 251-0829

headspamiami.com

