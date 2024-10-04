There are millions, maybe billions of Swifties around the world, so if you’re trying to stand out among the millions and billions at “The Eras Tour” as a superfan, you’re gonna need one-of-a-kind pieces.

Lincoln Road’s Habitat Hyett could be the mastermind of what to wear.

Taylor Swift: “Are you ready for it?”

Oh, Miami’s ready for it! Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is just days away from hitting up the Magic City.

Kyle Hyett: “I’m probably the biggest Taylor Swift fan here. I’m personally excited. I know that the energy when her concerts come to town is just next level, so I’m excited for Miami to kind of light up and show up for Taylor Swift.”

Swifties can channel the perfect Tay vibe at one unique vintage spot on Lincoln Road on Miami Beach.

Kyle Hyett: “Habitat Hyett was created by myself and my sister Anne. Our collection is predominantly women’s, specializing in evening wear, but we do bags, clothing, jewelry, accessories. We also do housewares, furniture and art. The era can be anything from early 2000s, all the way to the late 1800s.”

This delicate store has some inspirations for a remarkable concert outfit.

Kyle Hyett: “Everyone sort of has different favorites, whether it’s ‘Red’ or ‘Reputation.’ There’s literally no wrong answer. So today, we’re going to see looks from three different eras.”

Tay’s “Reputation” album is the darker side of the singer.

Kyle Hyett: “Leather is a great outfit, because it really showcases the ‘Reputation’ era, which is all about leather, all about the black, the hardware. So it’s all about versatility when going to the shows, and naturally the leather boots.”

Going through a maze of colors is the phase of “Midnights.”

Kyle Hyett: “Midnight blues and very delicate. This beautiful 1980s sequin dress, featuring a 1950s silver purse as well. This midnight blue silk number is also low cut in the back. Also featured is a vintage New York Yankees cap with 10 vintage pins.”

And shake it off with these colorful “1989” looks.

Kyle Hyett: “The last is going to be a lot more lighter, a lot more Miami, which is going to be the ‘1989.’ We do a lot of pastels, which I think is Taylor in general.”

Remember, you can’t go wrong with any version of Taylor. Whatever gets you in touch with your inner Swiftie.

Taylor Swift will be shaking things up at the Hard Rock Stadium the weekend of Oct. 18. So you have time to check out Habitat Hyett at the shops on Lincoln Road and make your own Swiftie style.

FOR MORE INFO:

Habitat Hyett

441 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-315-1919

habitathyett.com

