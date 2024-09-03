Guy Fieri definitely knows a ton about “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” He’s going to be happy to know one of his favorite chefs has opened a diner of her own in Broward.

Deco went to check it out and we have all the delicious deets.

Those French soldiers must be mighty happy, now that Food Republic has opened in Fort Lauderdale.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “Food Republic is an eclectic diner, a little bit elevated, a little bit upscale from your throwback Northeast diners.”

Like any diner worth its salt, it’s a comfortable, laid-back joint where you kick back and chow down.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “At The Food Republic, we’re open to whatever we want. It’s an international throwback feel good, everyone welcome, anything goes type of place.”

Chef Nikol’s talents in the kitchen caught the eye of Guy Fieri, who invited her on to “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Guy Fieri: “So you topped it with phyllo dough so it’s easier to get round on it

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “Exactly.”

Guy Fieri: “Versus trying to wrap it.”

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “The only shrimp you had were tiny so.”

Guy Fieri: “Oh no, I had other shrimp, you just didn’t have any money.”

She came in second on the show but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “So for me it was applying everything I do on a regular basis to the show and it was a lot of fun.”

What chef does at Food Republic on a regular basis will make you say “Long live the Republic.” Let’s start with the specialty of the house, the fried chicken plate.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “Everybody and everyone is posting about our fried chicken. It comes with homemade mac and cheese, cornbread made with jalapenos and cheddar, a fire-roasted corn on the cob, I mean it is a feast.”

And now, for something completely different.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “A beef stir-fry, lots of influences made with our in-house made so glaze.”

Why stop now? The kitchen was just getting started.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “Our beef empanada as well as our pork belly bites. Our version of a triple-decker turkey club ’cause for a diner, why not and then finish everything off with our Biscotti tres leches.”

When your thirst comes calling, get a beer or a mocktail. It’s not made with alcohol, but it still comes in mighty handy.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “All fruit natural-based muddled here at our bar and served very refreshing, especially in the summer heat.”

If you’re looking for a new neighborhood hang-out, take our advice. Move closer to The Food Republic.

Chef Nikol Zarbalas: “When you come sit you chill you know the throwback funky setting we want you to feel welcome.”

Gina Rizzuti: “The food is amazing. I’m so happy that it is local and in the neighborhood, it’s a good menu, very diverse comfort food everybody’s gonna find something that they like.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Food Republic

1910 E Sunrise Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 302-2300

ordergreatfood.com

