Some people make art with an instrument in their hands. Others use a paint brush. Joe Satriani can do both. The guitarist is in town this weekend to display his talents, which are truly out of this world.

Joe Satriani’s known for his incredible guitar playing, but now he’s showing off a different kind of art at Wentworth Gallery in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Joe Satriani: “These are my paintings. Can you believe it? I mean, wow.”

The master shredder created visual art long before he ever picked up a guitar.

Joe Satriani: “So there was art materials in the house as I was growing up. My brother and I were forced into drawing and painting just to keep us out of trouble, and I just kept doing it.”

It took a while for him to put his ideas down on any kind of canvas.

Joe Satriani: “I started doing guitar picks, CD covers, merchandising, T-shirts, and so, it’s been about eight years now of just really working hard to transfer all that other stuff I did for years and put it directly on a canvas or a guitar.”

Joe gets a ton of inspo from the possibility of interplanetary visitors coming to Earth. No surprise, since his biggest hit is called “Surfing with the Alien.”

He’s ready for a cosmic meet-and-greet.

Joe Satriani: “At night I look up, and I go, ‘I’m waiting for a visitation.’ It hasn’t happened yet. I feel like they’re avoiding me for some reason. I’m not really sure, so if they’re watching this, I’m ready.”

Joe’s artwork, whether it’s hanging on a wall or dressing up an electric guitar, is up for sale this weekend.

And, if you happen to purchase a six-string Axe, you’ll get the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to jam with the master.

Stephen DeLeon: “I couldn’t pass up the chance to get a guitar and play with the man, the one and only Joe Satriani.”

We couldn’t pass up the chance to hear Joe’s version of the “Deco Drive” theme.

Joe’s gonna be at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca on Saturday and the Las Olas Boulevard location on Sunday. For more info, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.