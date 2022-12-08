Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?

Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio.

Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”

The tale of Pinocchio comes to life in “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

David Bradley (as Geppetto, voice): “He’s just a puppet.”

Gregory Mann (as Pinocchio, voice): No, I’m not. I’m a real boy.”

The story is told through stop-motion animation, which Guillermo knows well.

Guillermo del Toro: “I started doing claymation when I was in my Super 8 years, which was before I was 11 or 10. I then practiced claymation in my teens. I taught claymation, I had a company for about 10 years that produced animation.”

Christoph Waltz (as Count Volpe, voice): “We have found him! Our star.”

Pinocchio, though, isn’t the only puppet on set.

Guillermo del Toro: “I thought it was really interesting and beautiful to make a story about a puppet with puppets. You know, I think it adds a separate layer where everybody thinks they are not a puppet, but they are a puppet tangibly.”

Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “The boy loves you for who you are.”

Now, Pinocchio might not have a human heart, but the film is sure to capture a few.

Guillermo del Toro: “It’s incredibly emotional. It’s incredibly beautiful. Right now we need heart, and this movie has the most gigantic heart.”

David Bradley (as Geppetto, voice): “Please bring him back to me.”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” comes to life on Netflix beginning Friday.

