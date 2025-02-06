GroundUp Music Festival is for all music lovers, but especially for those who love to see how the sausage is made — a music sausage. It’s a weekend full of collabs, master classes, good vibes and cute Puppies.

The snarky puppy band loves to adopt talented musicians.

Michael League, lead of Snarky Puppies: “We kind of became that ‘b’ movie, ‘The Blob,/ we just kind of like started accumulating members as the years went on. Now we have like 20 people in the band.”

Michael League: “It’s primarily rooted in Black American music, in jazz and funk. So we have to find creative ways of telling stories without lyrics.”

They’re jamming out at GroundUp Music Festival over at the Miami Beach Bandshell this weekend.

Michael League: “That’s become a thing for us over the years, which is called ‘family dinner.’ So, the idea is we invite four different guest artists, mostly singers, to come and play with us as their band.”

The musical gathering wants to also give artists an experience with their master classes.

Paul Lehr, CEO of GroundUp Music Festival: “Michael and I were never really huge fans of the traditional festival. The artists start making relationships with each other, and projects are born from this, and the festival audience gets to hang out with them, learn from them, sit next to them, eat with them and, again, discover new music.”

New music they hope will keep repeating in your head.

Paul Lehr: “The lineup that you’re going to get to hear is widely diverse. So you’ll have jazz legends like John Scofield and Bill Frisell with their trios. Snarky Puppy of course performing every night. Then you’ve got rock legends like Living Colour and phenomenal world music, with Munir Hossn, with C4 Trío.”

Fans will get a taste of his new album.

Munir Hossn: “I’m very proud, and I can’t wait to share this music, because I know that’s going to be a big surprise for everyone.”

Doors open at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. Tickets start at $95.

FOR MORE INFO:

GroundUp Music Festival

Feb. 8-9

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

groundupmusicfestival.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.