Get ready to sea-ze the vibes because Groove Cruise, the world’s largest floating music festival, sets sail next week. The party is on board Royal Caribbean’s ‘Allure of the Seas,’ which is a big ship. They’re going to be dropping beats and making waves for five days.

Sign us up!

Your ship has come in, and it’s time to groove your body.

The Groove Cruise is back in port and you better have taken your vitamins because this onboard party goes on for days and there’s a lot to do.

Jason, Par-Tay Director: “So there’s 96 hours of nonstop music, 13 stages, there’s over 120 artists, there’s performers, there’s specialty acts, there’s singers.”

This year’s nonstop celebration sails from Miami to Haiti. It’s also the cruise’s 21st anniversary, but there’s no need to bring any gifts; just bring yourself.

Jason: “We have new stages, new theme parties, and daytime themes and nighttime themes, so everyone dresses up in costumes, and then there’s a lot of new activities. We have over 100 activities, excursions, and dinners with the artists.”

Since it’s a dance music festival, you got to have DJ’s to pump up the crowd, or else what would be the point? Enter DJ Markus Schulz.

Markus said he can’t wait to get on the cruise.

DJ Markus, Music Man: “It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is; there’s always some deejay somewhere, and there are people roaming the hallways looking for parties.”

His advice?

DJ Markus: “I always tell everybody to just pace yourselves because it is definitely, this is an EDM marathon, definitely not an EDM sprint.”

Partying aside, this sailing excursion will show you something that hasn’t happened in a very long time.

Jason: “On January 26th, the eight planets are aligning, and it’s one of the only times in history where you can actually see eight planets in the sky with the naked eye, and that’s pretty surreal; it hasn’t happened in like 300 billion years.”

So whether you’re there for the dancing, the fashion, the fun, or the freakiness, DJ Markus predicts…

DJ Markus: “It’s almost like you need a vacation after the groove cruise because it’s so intense.”

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.