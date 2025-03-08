Bands come, bands go. That’s the nature of the music business. It’s the rare group that can still pull in crowds more than 30 years after they began. Moe., the longtime jam-rock outfit, is headed to town next week, to show SoFlo how it’s done.

No, no — not that moe. This moe.

Moe. has been laying down solid, groove-based rock for over three decades.

Deco caught up with bassist-vocalist Rob Derhak, who’s amazed as anyone at the band’s longevity.

Rob Derhak: “I mean, this is our 35th year of playing music together as a band. Most people don’t have jobs for that long.”

The group got its start at a club in downtown New York City called Wetlands Preserve.

Rob Derhak: “Every night we do two sets. Our first set’s an hour, or we do an hour and 15 minutes. The second one’s about and hour and a half with an encore, and that all came about from the Wetlands.”

Young musicians, listen up. Here’s a tip that will get your band on the right side of any club owner.

Rob Derhak: “You do one set, set break, so people can buy drinks and do all that and socialize, then you come back and do the next one.”

These days, the group’s playing a lot of songs from their latest release, “Circle of Giants.”

They’ve stretched out musically, without losing their essential moe.-ness.

Rob Derhak: “It kinda like opens up a new sound for us. We’ve got, like, a real layered vibey sound to the record.”

The guys in moe. are ready to rock Miami Beach and take in some of what South Florida has to offer.

Rob Derhak: “It’s beautiful, it’s beautiful, I love it. Get down there and warm my buns up, be around the beautiful people. I can’t wait.”

Moe. will take the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell next Friday.

