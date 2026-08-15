“Green Day” is heading to the big screen with a story that hits a little closer to home. The comedy movie “Nimrods” is out in theaters now and was inspired by some of the band’s own experiences. They’re taking us along for the ride.

“Green Day” is taking their own road trip to the big screen.

The group is helping tell the story behind the film “Nimrods,” a coming-of-age comedy inspired by their teenage years and early touring days.

Billie Joe Armstrong: “We just tried to fine cast it with like the people that we thought had the authenticity to pull it off and we just lucked out, you know, and how bonded the cast became after that, it was really special.”

Starring McKenna Grace and Mason Thames, the movie captures the nostalgia of the early 90s.

Tré Cool: “I think people still crave like real, you know, like that’s what you know like the analog dogs for example, they wanted to do things on tape. They wanted to keep it real, like do it old school, you know.”

It follows three teens who hit the road after getting an “invitation” for their garage band, “Analog Dogs” to open for “Green Day.”

Well, it was a prank and that dream gig just turned into one very long journey to Los Angeles.

And for longtime fans of the rock band, there’s plenty of easter eggs to pick up on.

Mike Dirnt: “I think this, in this movie, in ‘Nimrods,’ there’s a lot of easter eggs in there for our fans that know the deeper history and if not, it works on a level of just watching it without a deeper level of knowledge of the band, you know?”

A little punk. A lot of attitude and many miles to go. But beneath the noise, “Nimrods” has plenty of heart too.

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