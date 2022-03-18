One way of cheering yourself up could be with a glass of wine, or two, but who needs a reason?

At the Grape Crush pop-up, you can enjoy glugging wine from a water gun or pouring it down your throat. The idea is to make wine more fun.

You don’t need to be an expert in grapes to enjoy wine. At Grape Crush pop-up, you can sip at your leisure while getting up to date in vino lingo.

Grape Crush is redefining wine tasting. It’s more casual, with way more party.

Macarena Carrillo, Grape Crush: “Grape Crush is this really fun space to share, talk and learn about wine. We do it via pop-ups in different spaces in Miami. We are trying to redefine what wine means to the everyday drinker. Wine does not need to be pretentious.”

On the last Tuesday of every month, you can learn more about wine while beating your bestie during a drinking contest.

Mariel Dalmau, Grape Crush: “Grape Crush is all about having fun. We do porrons, we have water guns, we have some contests, so it’s basically about connecting with the community. You’re still going to get a lot of knowledge from us, but it’s all about learning under a fun environment.”

Macarena and Mariel are experts in wine and fun. At the moment, I can’t think of anything more fun than a water gun filled with wine.

Macarena Carrillo: “We like to include everybody in all that we do, between our porrons, between bringing out fun water guns that you can taste wine from. We just try to make it fun for everybody without – you don’t have to know much about wine to feel included.”

Hey! Let me take a shot of that wine!

Mariel Dalmau: “People are going to be able to try a whole spectrum of wines that you normally won’t find in any regular place.”

Be prepared to get a little messy during the porron competition. Porrons are wine pitchers that you can drink from without touching your lips to it … and the spillage comes easy.

Mariel Dalmau: “Grape Crush is a great opportunity for the community to come and meet peers with similar interests. You’re going to learn about wine, you’re going to try new things, ancestral practices, and at the same time meet with people from the community.”

You can expect to try six wines while you’re there, so order a glass or a wine flight.

Macarena Carrillo: “A wine flight is a small selection of a curated menu, so basically, we kind of put three wines together for you to enjoy.”

Olivia Weidner, customer: “People should come to Grape Crush because it’s a great time. We had a blast. We were doing porrons, we’re trying new flights. It’s the perfect time to just have a glass of wine if you have a little bit of time.”

The next pop-up takes place at Margot Natural Wine bar, and guess what…

Macarena Carrillo: “Grape Crush at the moment is free. Everything is going to be upon consumption, so you just need to show up and be ready to drink.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Grape Crush Miami

IG: instagram.com/grapecrushmiami

