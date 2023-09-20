Miami knows a thing or two about having a good time…

And Grape Crush: Pop-up knows a whole lot about both of them.

Put them together and you have a recipe for a fun and a great time at Vinya in Coral Gables.

Quit whining and have a glass of wine at Grape Crush.

Macarena: “Grape Crush was born out of Mari and I’s desire to create a community with wine and make wine accessible for all.”

Owners, Mariel and Macarena, decided to take wine-tasting up a notch — With water guns and porrons , AKA that drinking vessel that never touches your lips.

Macarena: “Wine is fun, you should enjoy wine. You shouldn’t have to sit down and guess what it is. You should have a moment with it and that’s what it’s all about at Grape Crush. We make wine the moment and whether it’s with a water gun or a porron.”

Each pop-up is totally different than the last.

Mariel: “We do anything from chef collaborations to pool parties to singles parties or a whole dance-music-driven night. “

Speaking of their singles party…

Mariel: “For the singles party we have a confessions wall, we have some markers so you can leave love notes in the wine bottles, we have adult Jenga, adult twister, just little things to break the ice.”

Have a glass or take a flight. a vino flight!

Mariel: “For the wine flight we like to include completely different regions. We’ll be tasting Germany, we’ll be tasting Slovania, we’ll be tasting Australia… It’s like taking an actual flight.”

Macarena: “Guests will get to try a little bit of everything, we’ll have a white and a red always, but we like to experiment with wines that are petnats, or wines with skin contact, also known as orange wine.”

You’ll even get to try their own wine also called “Grape Crush”

Macarena: “Our wine is a red wine made from 100% from the grape syrah, it’s out of California… You get a little bit of the peppery notes you always find in syrah. But it’s perfect for any occasion.”

Natasha Thurman: “With the flight i had three different wines, my favorite was actually the Grape Crush wine. They made their ownwine, it’s super delicious, it’s a red pinot noir, and it’s something everyone should be drinking right now.”

Depending where they pop-up next you can try up to six different vinos.

But you will leave with something extra: Knowledge and a whole lot of fun memories.

Mariel: “We didn’t want to make the events too stuff and too proper, even though wine can usually be like that, we wanted people to absorb and learn in a very fun enviroment and make it inter active.

Macarena: “By the time you leave grape crush you’ll have a few new friends with you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Grape Crush

instagram.com/grapecrushmiami

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.