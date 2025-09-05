Fans of Grand Funk Railroad all agree on one thing: The music the group has made is as powerful as ever. Original member Don Brewer talked to Deco about the band’s longevity and their upcoming South Florida gig.

Grand Funk Railroad (singing): “As long as we can make it to the show tonight, we’re an American band, we’re an American band, we come into your town, we help you party it down. We’re an American band.”

For over half a century, Grand Funk Railroad drummer Don Brewer has been belting out the rock ‘n’ roll anthem “We’re an American Band,” and he’s still at it.

Don says the guys who make up the group these days are lovin’ life on the road.

Don Brewer: “It’s a great band. You know, we all get along, we all love the music, and we have a great time.”

Fans who’ve been into the band from the beginning might not be familiar with every song they hear. But not to worry — all their faves will be played.

Don Brewer: “We got new material, and we’ve been doing it off and on for 25 years. You know, we do it in the show — we’ll put a song in, we’ll pull a song out, you know, that kinda stuff — but we really focus on the Grand Funk hits.”

He’s talking about gems like “I’m Your Captain.” They’ll bring the intensity of “Heartbreaker,” and they’ll rock the house with “The Locomotion.”

Let the years roll by. Deep inside the heart of every funk fan, there still beats a rock ‘n’ roll heart.

Don Brewer: “All of these folks still wanna rock, and they still wanna feel what they felt, that we felt, you know, in the late ’60s, early ’70s. They wanna have that feeling.”

The band’s gig at the Parker Playhouse later this month brings Don back to the good old days.

Don Brewer: “I have such fond memories of Fort Lauderdale and North Miami and all of that because, you know, we played down here a lot.”

The show’s also very convenient for him.

Don Brewer: “I like this Fort Lauderdale thing, ’cause I can drive to it. I live up here in Jupiter.”

Grand Funk Railroad pulls into The Parker on Sept. 26.

FOR MORE INFO:

Grand Funk Railroad

Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

707 NE 8th St.

Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304, US

Fri, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.