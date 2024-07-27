Thanks to Beyoncé, country styles have been on everyone’s mind lately — from western fashion, boots and hats, to musical mash-ups. Taking on that challenge is Gramps Morgan. The Grammy-winning singer is mixing reggae with country on his latest project.

Gramps sat down with Deco to talk about his new singles and upcoming performance at Miramar Regional Park.

Gramps Morgan (singing): “Came from above, positive, positive vibrations.”

Jamaican singer Gramps Morgan is all about good vibes.

Gramps Morgan (singing): “Take me home, take me home.”

His latest album, “Deeper,” is vibing to some twang.

Gramps Morgan: “There are several new singles coming which merged two genres that are dearly to a lot of Caribbean people, which is reggae and country music.”

Since then, he’s been on the busy saddle.

Gramps Morgan: “After putting out that album, it was nominated for a Grammy, and I’ve been trying to get some sleep since then. That has led me to be able to perform alongside a lot of different country artists and in the country genre. Such acts like Johnny Reed, some amazing acts, and I’m just there to kind of be the genre blender.”

His songs are ringing some bells.

Gramps Morgan: “When people listen to it, they say, ‘This sounds like something I’ve heard before, or it sounds familiar.’ So it’s really something that’s really breaking a lot of ground, especially here in Nashville, Tennessee, and I’ve been asked to even come alongside one of the biggest songwriters in Nashville, called Dean Dillon.”

Dean Dillion: “I had this idea for a long time, called ‘Tennessee Whiskey.”

Yeah, Dillon wrote that hit, “Tennessee Whiskey” back in 1980.

Gramps Morgan (singing): “It feels good to be an islander, if only for one day.”

But for Mr. Morgan, giving a tropical taste in his music is important.

Gramps Morgan: “When people listen to my music, it kind of takes them away and makes them want to travel to their favorite island, and more particular, Jamaica.”

Speaking of Jamaica, the island’s celebrating its Independence Day next weekend, and Gramps is set to hit the stage at Miramar Regional Park on Aug. 3 to help celebrate the occasion.

Gramps Morgan: “Well it’s going to be an amazing, amazing event, because it’s the 62nd celebration of independence for the country Jamaica. It won’t be that long of a performance. It’s not a Gramps Morgan concert, but I’ll just be part of the celebrations. So they’ll get some of their favorite songs. It’s going to be a nice little set, a nice little vibe, man.”

You can check out Gramps Morgan in Miramar Saturday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m. For more information on this free event, click here.



