Here at Deco, we always dress to impress. Being fashionable and fabulous is basically in our DNA. It’s also in our contracts. Local jazz singer Deborah Silver shares the same philosophy! She’s nominated for her first Grammy and she’s dishing with Deco about the record — and what kind of outfit she wants for the big night.

Reimagining the classics is kind of hard. Getting nominated for your first Grammy award is even harder.

But jazz singer Deborah Silver has managed to do both!

Deborah Silver: “I was so shocked. I was beyond thrilled. I always laugh and say, ‘I always wanted to be Miss America,’ but this was so much better. No offense to Miss America, but this is the best.”

Her album, “Basie Rocks!,” is a big band celebration of some of the greatest rock hits of all time.

Deborah Silver: “This album took four years to make. Steve Jordan, who’s now the drummer for The Rolling Stones, he’s producing the album, and he brings in the Count Basie Orchestra and we’re swinging rock ‘n roll in no time.”

All that jazz sure is fun. But you know what else is just as thrilling?

Finding the perfect outfit to wear for the big night!

Deborah Silver: “I am a drama queen, so it has got to have lots of drama and be full of it. That’s kind of how I am in my shows.”

That’s where local celebrity fashion designer Oscar Lopez comes in! He’s amazing! He and Deborah have been working together for years.

Oscar Lopez: “I love that she allows me to create something spectacular and she trusts me and we work together through the process.”

They definitely share a vision when it comes to fashion.

Oscar Lopez: “She would be my sister in drama, definitely.”

Deborah Silver: “I’m thinking big train. I’m thinking feathers and something with bright colors. I love bright colors.”

To the workshop! Because the Grammys red carpet demands a custom gown.

There’s definitely some showstopping options here. But we can’t give away the big reveal.

You’ll just have to tune in Sunday to see what Deborah ends up rocking!

