Songwriters usually work behind the scenes. They let performers bring their material to music fans around the world. One local songwriter is ready to step out of the shadows and take her turn in the spotlight.

“Brooklyn’s On Fire” is the latest single from Angela Hunte. You might not know her name, but trust us. You definitely know her work.

Angela won a Grammy for writing the Jay Z, Alicia Keys smash, “Empire State of Mind”. Deco caught up with her at the Setai Miami Beach, where she told us all about working with those two musical heavyweights.

Angela Hunte: “You know, if I could put that feeling in a bottle and sell it I’d be so rich. I wish I could ’cause I would want everyone to feel like that.”

Her major songwriting strength is the ability to zero in on the styles of each particular performer.

Angela Hunte: “Because I am a mimicker and it’s one of the talents you have to have as a top line writer. A top line writer is a writer that can write anything.”

She’s written for top line talents like Rihanna, Diddy and Britney Spears, who Angela dug very much.

Angela Hunte: “She was extremely professional, the way she knew the song, she knew the music, she knew the notes, she knew the melodies, like these are the things that make the session go seamless when someone knows what they’re doing.”

Angela’s ready for her moment in the spotlight. Her debut album, “Mango”, is set for an August release. Get ready for a tasty musical stew of styles.

She goes sultry in “Better Without Me” and she tackles hip-hop and dance hall in “Brooklyn’s On Fire.”

Her mix of island sounds and city beats comes naturally.

Angela Hunte: “I was born in Brooklyn but I was raised in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Caribbean energy is all over the new album.

Angela Hunte: “The sounds of Trinidad and Tobago are very infectious, they’re loud, they’re clear, and demanding.”

Miami’s become home to Angela. It’s all good here.

Angela Hunte: “I’m able to have my Caribbean heritage here full on but I’m also able to have a large sense of peace.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.