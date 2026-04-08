Get ready to move, Miami. Sheila E is coming to town. The “queen of percussion” is playing the Adrienne Arsht Center later this month. She plans to rock the house. And she’s telling Deco all about it.

Sheila E has been bringing the funk for five decades.

We had to ask, “What’s the state of that style of music in 2026?”

Sheila E: “Oh, the state of funk will always be funky. It’ll never go away, and it’s a little bit different now, but it still represents the funk.”

Got that?

The funk is funky and will always be the funk.

Sheila’s deep love of her Latin roots will be on display when she plays songs from her Grammy-winning album, “Bailar.”

Sheila E: “It took me a long time to record that album, and it was a dream come true, one that was on my bucket list for a very long time.”

She had a lot of help turning her dream into a reality.

Sheila E: “And to have the support of the community and so many amazing musicians and special guest artists to appear on the album was just incredible.”

One of those special guest artists was our very own music queen, Gloria Estefan.

“Bailar” was truly a global effort.

Sheila E: “People from Cuba, Peru, Nicaragua, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, New York, we used so many different musicians from all over the world, and that’s what gave it the flavor that it needed.”

Sheila’s played with a ton of stars, but her biggest kick is sharing the stage with her dad, legendary percussionist Pete Escovedo.

Sheila E: “It’s really special and it means more to me more now than ever you know, my dad is 90, he’s still playing.”

Sheila’s gig will be a night dedicated to rhythm and good times, and there might be some surprises, too.

Sheila E: “We’re gonna do a little bit of everything, a little bit of Prince, old music, new music, and I think people are gonna have a good time, they’re gonna dance, which is important. You never know who I’m gonna bring on stage.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

An Evening with Sheila E

April 17

Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

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