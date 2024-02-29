Who doesn’t love a good pair of sneakers? We love anything fabulous on our feet, but when you get to help make your own, like at Grails in Wynwood, that’s truly a priceless pair. Deco’s Alex Miranda used his own two feet to tell this story.

Grails has teamed up with Majorwavez Lab to offer something truly special: bring in your own plain pair and walk out like you’re on a runway. With truly one-of-a-kind sneaks.

Calling all sneakerheads!

Nelly (rapping): “Now don’t nothing get the hype on first site like, white on whites. Them three quarters, them lows, they all tight.”

Take that back. Calling all…

Colin Szumski: “…date nights, also families, too, birthday parties, so pretty much anyone that loves shoes.”

Who doesn’t? And over in Wynwood, Grails wants to step your sneaker game up, with new custom shoe workshops by Majorwavez Lab.

Colin Szumski: “We have a bunch of different fabrics to choose from, paints. So literally, anything that you can think of, you can put on your shoe.”

Let’s backtrack.

Alex Miranda: “I imagine that I bring my own shoe, right? And then we just get here, we throw spaghetti against the wall, we see what looks cool.”

Colin Szumski: “The most common shoe is the Air Force 1, all white. But we can do mainly any shoe in any material.”

But who’s doing what?

Colin Szumski: “We’ll show you how to do it, but the main point of the class is to do the shoe for yourself.”

Classes range from four to six hours. And the fabric options…

Alex Miranda: “This is so beautiful, all of these. This section is blowing my mind.”

…feel endless.

Colin Szumski: “Holographic, heat changing, camo, reflective camo, croc print, suedes.”

Alex Miranda: “This is giving me Lady Gaga, ‘Bad Romance.'”

Celebrities have always loved sneakers, but back at 7News, nobody does more than floor director Bud.

Alex Miranda: “He’s getting married this coming year. He just proposed, and I feel like this would be the perfect wedding gift. I know he’s a size 12. He’s got huge feet!”

Colin Szumski: “We could do kind of like a Miami, 305, vice colors. I think that would be cool.”

Dale.

Alex Miranda: “Colin, this is already a work of art.”

Colin Szumski: “I love these colors together. I think the only other things we could do is kind of mess around with the laces.”

Alex Miranda: “The class comes with about 30 color options for laces, and it’s so much fun to pick the ones that look best with your shoes and your personality. But for Bud, we gotta bedazzle that shoe. I’m thinking sparkly.”

OK, they look great, so let’s get to it. Here’s Bud thinking I have a mic issue back at the station before I tell him…

Alex Miranda: “I made sneaks for you!”

Bud Stanio: “Really? OK.”

Alex Miranda: “So, wait. Hold on. I’ve got them here.”

One word: drippy.

Alex Miranda: “What do you think?”

Bud Stanio: “Wow! I love the glitter laces!”

Alex Miranda: “My heart and soul went into these, Bud. I hope you like them.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Alex Miranda: “The entire station wants Bud to wear them walking down the aisle.”

Bud Stanio: “We’ll see about that. The fiancée…”

Classes are $150.

Bud Stanio: “Maybe she’ll let me. We’ll see. We’ll find out.”

The materials are all included, except for the sparkly laces, which are extra. But nothing but the best for Bud.

