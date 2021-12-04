Artists sure know how to pull out all the stops for Art Basel, even taking their art to the street. Sorry, we mean your feet. One spot in Wynwood takes the term “sneaker head” to a whole new level, combining art and footwear.

These sneakers aren’t made for walkin’. They’re art!

Grails in Wynwood kicked off Art Basel with something that’s the perfect size.

Eddie Fuentes, Grails Restaurant & Bar: “Grails is the first sneaker-themed restaurant in the world. We cater to everything that is part of the sneaker world, and this week we’re trying to highlight and bring awareness to a whole bunch of great causes, as well as celebrate the local talent and all the artists here in Miami.”

Check out this one-of-a-kind sneaker wall created by the artists Grails brought together.

Each kick has a unique design and will be sold at auction. The proceeds go to SIDES, a local charity helping kids with cancer.

Tiago Magro: “The sneaker wall is basically an expression of how much the artists love the culture and how we can contribute to the culture, and applying our talent to the sneakers that not only can be as a display as an art, but also help us understand how much we can contribute to the fashion world.”

If you aren’t able to cop a pair, don’t worry. You can still sip from your size.

Yep, that’s a sneaker you can drink out of and enjoy art at the same time.

This art is about paying it forward.

Local artist and veteran Jose Belen created live paintings in honor of local veterans.

Jose Belen: “There’s multiple stages that I go through — from torching, painting — ultimately taking a step back and saying, ‘You know what? It’s ready to go home.’ It’s a way for them to live on. It’s a way for the warriors to live on through each piece.”

Tito Puente Jr., son of legendary mambo composer Tito Puente, was there, too. He received a piece in honor of his late father, who served in World War II.

Tito Puente Jr: “I think the artwork today was very memorable, simply because we’re bringing awareness to all the veterans that were here. The beautiful wall that they presented is something real special. It does bring light to the community, too.”

